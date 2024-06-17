What makes the Sant Jaume Design Hotel one of the sleekest places to stay in the heart of Palma

Majorca, or Mallorca as the locals know it – it's easy to see why the Balearic island off mainland Spain is such a hotspot for tourists, particularly Brits.

Within a two hour-flight of London and with guaranteed sunshine and beautiful beaches, not to mention that perfect Mediterranean climate and diet, it feels like just about every man and his dog are booking a trip to Majorca this year.

For first-timers like myself, I would recommend spending a couple of nights in Palma, because while the island is known for its azure beaches, secluded coves and bays, and limestone mountains, the capital city itself is steeped in history and boasts beautiful architecture.

The Sant Jaume Design Hotel was a former 18th century noble mansion

Case in point is the Sant Jaume Design Hotel, a former 18th century noble mansion that has been carefully and lovingly restored into a chic modern space.

The five-star, luxury boutique hotel, which is part of the It Mallorca Unique Spaces collection, is nestled between the gothic Church of Sant Jaume and Santa Magdalena Convent.

The prime location

The hotel's location is most definitely one of its selling points. Apart from being a quick 15-minute drive from the Palma de Mallorca Airport, it's also situated in the beating heart of the city.

The hotel is located on a quiet street but is in the heart of Palma

Palma's main attractions are all within walking distance, such as the Cathedral and Plaza Mayor, while the main train station, where you can catch the scenic, open-air old train and then tram to the picturesque Sóller town, is a ten-minute walk away.

There are a plethora of restaurants, cafés, and bars on your doorstep, not to mention a public car park for guests who are renting a car, although the hotel can also happily arrange airport transfers.

Despite its central location, the hotel is located on a quiet cobblestone street, away from the hustle and bustle, or evening noise, of the city.

The sophisticated vibe

The vibe of the hotel is all in the name. A curated 'design hotel' it certainly is.

Full of character and home to sleek lighting, stone features, bold artwork, and moody shades of midnight blue walls, the Sant Jaume Design Hotel is the epitome of sophistication. Every corner is a piece of art.

Every corner is a work of art in the design hotel

When I visited over May half term, despite Majorca being filled with families on holiday, the hotel definitely had a more adult vibe to it.

Out of the six It Mallorca Unique Spaces hotels on the island, it's the only one that welcomes under 18s, but I wouldn't say it's particularly suited to little ones – although our toddler was made to feel very welcome and everything was in place for an easy stay, such as a cot (complete with adorable teddy bear) in the room, and a high chair in the restaurant.

It is definitely more suited to an older clientele, in particular couples on a romantic city break, or business travellers.

The luxurious rooms

We stayed in a very luxurious Junior Suite with Terrace, one of the larger rooms out of the 36 in the hotel.

If you are travelling with little ones, this is the room I'd recommend, because having the outdoor space to relax in, connected to your room, once your child or children have gone to sleep is a real game-changer. The terrace had lush greenery, sun loungers, and chairs, making it an ideal place to put up your feet at the end of the day.

Suites or rooms with terraces are available

The suite felt very spacious, especially considering we were in prime location in the heart of Palma, and featured a huge bathroom complete with a bathtub and separate rainfall shower.

The soft cream colour scheme also added to the light and bright feeling of the suite.

The rooms are bright and spacious

We had all the amenities you'd expect to find in a five-star hotel – the fluffy robes and slippers, satellite TV and Wi-Fi, the much-needed air conditioning, and eco-friendly toiletries in the bathroom. A lovely touch were the postcards of Majorca and room fragrance that you could take home with you.

The turn-down service added to the luxury feel of our stay. Coming up from dinner to find chocolates on our pillow and soft lighting and the curtains drawn will never get old.

The El Colmado restaurant

Palma has a wealth of restaurants to book into, and the reception also handily provide you with a map and a list of eateries upon check-in. But it's also worth having a meal at the hotel's own El Colmado restaurant, located on the ground floor.

I was expecting typically and exclusively Spanish dishes, but it actually leans more to an Italian-inspired menu, with pasta featuring heavily, such as the must-order seafood and fish cannelloni, or the fresh burrata.

Although you can find more Spanish fare like Padrón peppers, patatas bravas, and spinach croquettes, and one of the highlights for sure was the Iberian pork with potato and truffle parmentier.

To cater for little ones, there's also a delicious kids menu, where the homemade chicken nuggets are anything but the fast food you may be expecting.

El Colmado restaurant serves Mediterranean fare

We had a few dinners at the hotel and it was never actually that busy, probably because a lot of the guests eat out at night.

Breakfast at El Colmado, on the other hand, was always buzzier and more exceptional to say the least. You can opt for the express breakfast, or the a la carte and buffet option, and I would definitely recommend the latter.

There was something for everyone, whether you prefer the healthier fruit, yoghurt, granola, cereals, and porridge, or want to go local and sample the selection of cheeses and Iberian cold cuts. There's also a fantastic range of bread, pastries, and sweet treats like muffins and cake, or you can choose to order freshly made pancakes or eggs pretty much any which way.

Buffet breakfast is incredible at the five-star hotel

The hotel also features a separate bar area and lounge, where you can enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail or nightcap among the striking artwork.

The spa and pool

As expected for a city hotel, the wellness area was not the biggest, but it didn't need to be because it was hardly ever occupied.

The hotel's solarium rooftop is decked out with enough loungers for sun-seeking guests, and also has a small plunge pool. It's a quaint and relaxing spot for a sundowner, offering views over Palma's old town.

There's a rooftop solarium and plunge pool with views of Palma

Meanwhile, in the basement, you'll find another smaller indoor pool with a sauna, as well as a therapy room for treatments such as massages and facials. These must be booked in advance and I would highly recommend treating yourself. The massage I indulged in was pure heaven.

For the fitness enthusiasts, there is also a small gym on the first floor of the hotel.

My final verdict

While I wouldn't necessarily choose the Sant Jaume Design Hotel for its amenities, it can't be faulted on its prime Palma location and beautiful luxe décor and design, making it feel like you've stepped into an elegant architectural showroom.

It really is the definition of a luxury city boutique hotel and is pure sophistication in its service, appearance, and vibe.

But what really made it a treat to stay in is the staff, who couldn't be more willing or welcoming if they tried. Their friendliness and attentiveness were the cherry on the top of our stay and something that previous reviewers had noted – something I can definitely attest to.

Room-only rates start from approximately £170. To find out more and to book a room, visit Booking.com.