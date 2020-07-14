LGBTQ+ friendly hotels around the world you need to visit

In recent times, the world has made strides in supporting the LGBTQ+ community, and with a long way still to go, it’s a start, nonetheless. As part of this supportive movement, lots of hotels around the world have made it known that they welcome the LGBTQ+ community, instilling the feeling of safety and acceptance, as well as launch hotel initiatives that support LGBTQ+ charities. If you’re in search of an LGBTQ+ friendly hotel for your next trip, read our round-up of the best in the world before you go on holiday.

Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, Edinburgh

Kimpton Hotels are situated around the world and are big supporters of the LGBTQ+ community. They’re committed to helping affect positive change and have partnered with the likes of The Trevor Project which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth. Plus, every Kimpton employee is valued and celebrated for their unique perspectives, contributions and talents, regardless of gender, race or sexual orientation. The Charlotte Square hotel itself is steeped in luxury, and overlooks one of Edinburgh's prettiest private garden squares.

The West Hollywood EDITION, West Hollywood

West Hollywood is known as an inclusive LGBTQ+ hotspot, where nearly 40% of West Hollywood’s population identifies as LGBTQ. As such, visitors are assured a safe, welcoming environment. For a place to stay, check out The West Hollywood EDITION, which offers luxury accommodation and stunning views of Los Angeles or the Hollywood Hills. This plush hotel also features a restaurant, lobby lounge, club, rooftop poor and spa – wowza!

Myconian Naia, Mykonos

Mykonos Naia is a gorgeous hotel that looks out over Mykonos and the blue Aegean sea. The slick adults-only hotel has 18 luxury suites, an infinity pool and gourmet restaurant – basically, everything you could ever want! Featured in Preferred Hotels & Resorts Preferred Pride program, meaning they adopt the best practices in serving the LGBT community from check-in to check-out.

The Maritime Hotel, New York City

Another member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts Preferred Pride program, this hotel is the perfect place to stay if you’re planning a visit to the Big Apple. Featuring a sleek, nautically themed design, you’ll feel as if you’ve stepped off the streets of New York and onto a sleek luxury liner. A popular feature of the hotel is the cruise ship cabin–like room with a five-foot porthole window facing the Hudson River. Ooh la la!

The Zetter Townhouse Marylebone, London

Having opened its doors in 2015, The Zetter Townhouse Marylebone is a boutique 24-bedroom Georgian townhouse with a plush cocktail lounge. Well-known in the gay community as a friendly space, a stay at this hotel will be welcoming, plus situated you in the centre of the bustling London city.

Hotel ME Sitges Terramar, Sitges

Sitges in Spain is a popular gay-friendly holiday location, thanks to its welcoming hotels, big sandy beaches, and vibrant restaurants and bars. On your next trip, stay at the sophisticated Hotel ME Sitges Terramar, which offers a chic and elegant environment within proximity to the beach, nightlife and shops.

W Amsterdam, Amsterdam

The Netherlands has always been very progressive with LGBT+ rights and was the first country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage in 2001. A stay at W Amsterdam will set your trip off to the right start: as a former telephone exchange building and a bank, the hotel design is a unique mix of heritage and contemporary style, and the rooftop pool is the cherry on top. We love.

