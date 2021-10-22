This stunning Elizabethan Manor is fit for royalty – find out who's stayed there

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Fit for a royal, if you're planning an autumn staycation, New Place Manor is not to be missed. A rural retreat nestled in the heart of Pulborough, West Sussex, this Grade II listed Elizabethan Manor has welcomed the likes of Queen Elizabeth I through its opulent doors.

Reportedly spending the night in 1591 while travelling to Cowdray Park, the monarch is one of many prestigious guests who have paid a visit to the 13th-century property. Max Factor junior, son of the iconic cosmetics' entrepreneur, temporarily rented the house during World War II after fearing that London would be flattened.

Queen Elizabeth I reportedly stayed at the property in 1591

Combining Medieval and modern design elements, New Place Manor boasts the oldest dovecote in Europe and the largest Tudor inglenook in the country. Warmly lit by a roaring fire, inside dark oak interiors are complemented by exquisite paintings and a range of eclectic antiques. Step into the dining room and you'll discover a remarkable stone fireplace, an ornate glistening chandelier, and sweeping views of the walled garden.

The manor boasts the oldest dovecote in Europe and the largest Tudor inglenook in the country

Hosting up to 14 guests, if you're in need of a spot of R&R, head back to one of the manor's seven bedrooms for a welcome respite.

Located in a separate wing, the master bedroom epitomises luxury, thanks to its king-size bed and a spiral staircase which leads to an en-suite bathroom crowned with a copper roll-top bath in the eaves of the house.

New Place Manor sleeps up to 14 people

Looking to explore? Venture outside for a refreshing dip in the outdoor heated pool before wrapping up warm and touring the nearby countryside. Families enjoying a mini-break can also head to a number of historic attractions, including Petworth House, Parham House and Arundel Castle for the day. Plus, Goodwood and Cowdray Estate are within easy reach for special occasions.

To book your stay visit Oliverstravels.com, 2021 rates start from £6,396 for a three-night stay.

