Surf and spa anyone? Discover the ultimate staycation in Snowdonia

Travel destinations may be rapidly being added to the UK’s green list, but that doesn’t mean a soul-seeking traveller has to venture far to find the ultimate luxury and blissful escape.

Sure, a UK staycation might not be beachside in Bali or sunning it up in Spain, but Wave Garden Spa is Snowdonia's newest relaxation retreat teamed with a world-first inland surf lagoon.

In search of a luxurious escape, we were lucky enough to experience a stay at the Hilton Garden Inn, home to the new spa and Adventure Parc Snowdonia. So, what happened during our stay, and would we recommend the hotel? Read our review here…

Where is Wave Garden Spa?

Situated in the heart of Snowdonia in North Wales, Wave Garden Spa is the newly opened spa at Hilton Garden Inn. Found on the edge of a world-first inland surf lagoon in the magnificent Conwy Valley, this adventure-come-relaxation resort is the perfect place for those who love to team activities with a side of rest and recovery.

Sink into relaxation in the thermal jaccuzis

Around 4 hours away from London by car, its hidden location tucked behind mountainous surroundings makes for idyllic sunrises and sunsets as the reflection ripples in the lagoon.

What was our stay like?

We were shown to a spacious, stylish room with a large double bed, comfy sofa and stunning bathtub overlooking the lagoon. The open plan bathroom complete with his and her's sinks reminded us of a tropical beach resort - quickly allowing us to forget we had only travelled a few hundred miles away from packed, polluted London.

Deluxe suites feature freestanding bathtubs looking out to the lagoon

Guests can expect the warmest of welcomes to luxurious hospitality facilities, including a relaxed dining restaurant and bar, Zephyr's Bar & Grill, serving locally sourced food and drink fresh from the rivers, coast and farms of North Wales. We dined out at Zephyr's for breakfast, lunch and dinner, enjoying a versatile menu that teamed elegant dining with heartwarming comfort food.

Desserts at Zephyr's Bar & Grill are unforgettable

Keen to get stuck into the activities, we slipped into our wetsuits and watched a brief tutorial before we were ready to meet our surf instructor. Whether you’re a rookie on a board or a total surf professional, the team at Adventure Parc Snowdonia are on hand to teach you everything, from the basics to carving your first tube. We learnt the foundations of surf before being plunged into the lagoon ready to catch our first waves.

Sun, surf and spa - what more could you ask for?

Those not so confident on a surfboard can enjoy stand-up paddleboarding across the lagoon, or take the plunge with fresh water swimming before the park opens up for guests.

What are the treatments like at Wave Garden Spa?

Following a day of sun and surf, there's nothing better than soaking your muscles in a thermal spa overlooking the Snowdonia mountains. The luxury treatment rooms are the perfect place to wind down, with a range of Thalgo and bespoke Tribe517 treatments, as well as a double hammam for indulgent cleansing and purifying rituals.

Opting for the spa's signature 'Hot Wave Massage', the soothing hot melting balm blend is the ultimate tonic for your mind and body. This intense but gentle deep heat full body massage uses warm eucalyptus, lavender and rosemary, and hot ceramic pods to promote a slumber state. Deep muscle massage helped our fatigued muscles and tired minds to recover while helping the body and mind to experience state of total relaxation.

Spa stays include use of all the luxury spa facilities

Exclusively for winter, Wave Garden Spa is offering an idyllic winter spa stay package, starting from £215 per person, and £320 per couple for a one night stay. The perfect mini-break for two, this package offers an overnight stay at the Hilton Garden Inn Snowdonia, with breakfast, unlimited Spa Experience access, a 55min treatment each, fluffy robes and towels for your use and a stand-up paddleboard lesson. To book, visit wavegardenspa.com

