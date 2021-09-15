We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Disney's favourite honey-loving bear turns 95 this year, and to celebrate fans can now book their stay at a new Winnie the Pooh-inspired house! Nestled in the heart of Ashdown Forest – the inspiration for A.A. Milne's Hundred Acre Wood – this enchanting Bearbnb nods to the original tales of Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore and friends.

RELATED: 35 UK hotels you need to visit for a weekend getaway before the end of summer

The house has been exclusively designed by Disney-appointed Winnie the Pooh illustrator, Kim Raymond

Exclusively designed by Disney-appointed Winnie the Pooh illustrator, Kim Raymond, who has been drawing the iconic bear for over 30 years, Airbnb's latest listing sleeps up to four and costs £95 per night. Available for a limited time only, Kim will host just two separate stays on the 24th and 25th of September, so you better act quick!

Official booking dates will go live at 2PM BST on Monday 20 September, but in the meantime, you can explore all that the Bearbnb has to offer.

The property sleeps up to four people and costs £95 per night

Perfectly capturing the magic of Pooh's house, exposed tree branches wrap around the doorway which has been inscribed with 'Mr. Sanders' in gold letters, just like in the books. Step inside and you'll find walls adorned with bespoke wallpaper, kitchen cupboards stocked with 'hunny' pots and a host of wellness products, including yoga mats, journals and throws.

MORE: 8 weird and wonderful holiday homes for the ultimate staycation

The lounge space comes fully equipped with a cosy seating and dining area

Encouraging guests to embrace their natural surroundings and live more like Pooh, who famously lives life at his own pace, during each stay, visitors be taken on a guided tour through the original Hundred Acre Wood. From playing Poohsticks on the iconic Poohsticks Bridge to enjoying locally sourced hunny-inspired meals, this is truly a one-of-a-kind staycation.

READ: 32 best things to do in London when it rains

Guests can also step outside for a spot of alfresco dining

Of course, there are some house rules to keep in mind:

● Strictly no Heffalumps inside the house

● Hands are to be kept out of the honey pots

● A snack of "a little something" encouraged at 11 o'clock in the morning

● Poohsticks is mandatory

● Multiple naps are permitted

● No pets (other than Roos, Tiggers, Eeyores and Piglets and Pooh Bears)

● Maximum four guests per stay; up to three children

● No smoking, you'll upset the bees

● For safety reasons, it's recommended that only guests aged 6+ sleep in the single beds on the mezzanine level. A cot or camp bed can be provided on the ground floor for younger guests.

Just missed the boat? Recreate your own tranquil retreat at home with help from the new Winnie the Pooh range available on shopDisney.co.uk.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.