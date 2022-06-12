Coleen Rooney breaks silence on luxury holiday amid Wagatha Christie ruling Coleen is awaiting an official ruling from her libel trial

Coleen Rooney, 36, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos from her family holiday with her husband and their four boys, Kai, Klay, Cass, and Kit.

SEE: Coleen Rooney's last-minute wedding mishap that made her late

The wife of football manager Wayne Rooney, 36, looked radiant in the sunkissed snaps taken from their recent family retreat in Dubai. Bikini-clad Coleen beamed at the camera alongside her boys, showing off her enviable swimwear collection as she soaked up the sun in several beachside snaps.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Rooney in 60 seconds - everything you need to know

The mother-of-four also shared photos alongside her husband before an evening meal out. Coleen looked incredible in a sheer white dress, adorned with embroidered polka dots and on-trend ruffles on the tiered skirt.

Captioning her post, Coleen wrote: "We had the best Family holiday 2022. Dubai you were fantastic #grateful".

MORE: Coleen Rooney in tears during Italian wedding with husband Wayne – details

Coleen returned to social media for the first time since 'Wagatha Christie' ended

Coleen was met with several messages of support from fans who loved seeing the star looking so happy amid an intense few weeks in which she had to face Rebekah Vardy in an eight-day High Court libel trial that wrapped up last month.

"You all deserve it! [heart-eye emoji] squad goals Coleen!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "Wonderful memories and @coleen_rooney you look amazing #mumpower! X"

READ: Coleen Rooney reveals secret split from husband Wayne during Wagatha Christie trial

READ: Wagatha Christie trial – all the updates from Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy

"You look happy. You work so hard and never give up, all the luck in the world to you," wrote another fan.

Coleen looked sunkissed as she enjoyed her luxury Dubai holiday

In October 2019, mum-of-four Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking "false stories" about her private life to The Sun after a months-long sting operation.

Rebekah denies the claims and subsequently sued Coleen for libel. The judge is yet to announce the official ruling for the case, which is expected to be delivered at a later date.

Fans engrossed by the Wagatha Christie trial might be pleased to hear that Coleen has signed a deal to make a documentary about the libel case, in order to tell her side of the story. Netflix is yet to confirm the news, but the MailOnline reports that the Rooneys have signed a deal with the streaming giant.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.