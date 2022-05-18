Coleen Rooney in tears during Italian wedding with husband Wayne – details The bride was pictured wiping away tears

Coleen Rooney and her husband Wayne's marriage has been in the headlines on a number of occasions since they wed, including during the recent Wagatha Christie libel trial.

RELATED: Why Rebekah and Jamie Vardy's parents avoided star-studded wedding

The former footballer and the TV star, both 36, are approaching their 14th wedding anniversary after tying the knot on 12 June 2008, but it was a very emotional day for the bride. Coleen hasn't shared many photos of her big day with her followers, but one snap taken on her wedding day shows her wiping tears away from her eyes as her husband signs the marriage certificate at a 14th-century abbey in Portofino, Italy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebekah Vardy cries in witness box during second day of evidence in libel trial

Of course, these were not tears of sadness but appeared to be an expression of her emotions on the momentous day. She was rocking a strapless gown with a lace bodice and a layered skirt that fell to her ankles, showing off her peep-toe shoes.

This was one of four dresses she wore for the weekend of celebrations – she also walked down the aisle in a Marchesa wedding gown designed by Georgina Chapman with a strapless neckline and frilled silk organza skirt, changed into a Grecian-style one-shouldered gown with jewel embellishments for the evening, and opted for a knee-length white gown with a silver sequin neckline to cut the cake.

MORE: Coleen Rooney and husband Wayne put on united display amid ongoing 'Wagatha Christie' case

SEE: 10 celebrity brides who ditched tradition in short wedding dresses

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney)

Coleen and Wayne on their 2008 wedding

The couple began dating at the age of 16, and since their Italian wedding, they have welcomed children: Kai, 12, Klay, eight, Kit, six, and Cass, four.

However, the 36-year-old recently revealed to the High Court that she and her husband had temporarily split while she was pregnant with their fourth child following his drink-driving arrest in 2017, which saw him caught with another woman in the car.

Coleen admitted that she began her social media sting operation after a photo showing Wayne posing in bed at their family home during their marriage crisis was leaked to The Sun newspaper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney)

Coleen wore multiple wedding dresses

"I was in a vulnerable situation. There had been some wrongdoing by my husband," the mum-of-four told the court. "I was spending a lot of time at my parents' house. I didn't know how my marriage was going to work out. Me and Wayne were trying to figure out our relationship and where we were going."

She added: "But I didn't want people to know that... I hadn't settled on 'This is it, we are getting back together.'"

READ: Princess Anne's former daughter-in-law Autumn Phillips' jitters at wedding with ex Peter

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.