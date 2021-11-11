Coleen Rooney enjoys romantic getaway with husband Wayne

Coleen Rooney was all smiles on Thursday when she shared a sweet photo with husband Wayne from their recent romantic getaway.

The couple enjoyed a dreamy-looking dinner, and could be seen posing in the restaurant with their arms around each other. Coleen captioned the snap: "Gorgeous couple of nights away." The setting was stunning, complete with wicker chairs, blankets and lots of Christmas lights.

The pair looked cosy in their warm winter jumpers as they soaked up some rare alone time. The 35-year-old shares four sons with the former England footballer, Kai, 12, Klay, eight, Kit, five, and Cass, three.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the cute picture, with one commenting: "Lovely picture of you both," while another added: "Fab family is everything". A third said: "Enjoy," followed by lots of heart emojis.

Coleen Rooney enjoyed a romantic getaway with husband Wayne

The trip comes just a few weeks after Coleen broke her silence on her husband Wayne's infidelity scandals. She addressed it for the first time in a trailer for the Amazon Prime documentary on the life and career of her husband.

Recalling the scandal with three prostitutes back in 2002, Coleen said: "I knew groups Wayne was hanging around with - together with alcohol - not good. I forgive him but it wasn't acceptable." Wayne then admitted: "People still look at me in a different way. For me it's important that people remember me for who I am rather than what I've done."

The couple have been together since they were teenagers

The couple met as teenagers, and over the years their marriage has been rocked with various allegations. Back in 2017, the sports star was alleged to have enjoyed a "kiss and cuddle" with lettings agent Laura Simpson before being arrested for drink-driving when Coleen was pregnant with their fourth child.

At the time, Coleen addressed the story and said on social media: "No, I'm not taking Wayne back as he's never left. Yes, it has been a [difficult] time, and yes, time was spent apart and I thought my marriage might have been at an end…. Everyone is entitled to their opinion on things, I often do."

