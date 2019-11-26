Inside Coleen and Wayne Rooney's luxury Dubai hotel

Escaping all the drama of her recent feud with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy, Colleen Rooney looked relaxed as she holidayed in Dubai with her husband Wayne. The couple left behind their four boys Kit, Klay, Kai and Cass for a romantic stay at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, located at the edge of the water. Overlooking the Arabian Gulf and the city skyline, the hotel can cost up to £4400 per night for a two-bedroom suite with a terrace, and we can see why!

Both Colleen and Wayne posted several photos of them enjoying their holiday, which gave their 15 million combined Instagram followers a peek inside the lavish resort, including the white sandy beach and the delicious eateries. "Gorgeous time away. Can’t wait to see my boys," the caption read on the WAG's post, while her husband thanked the hotel's staff for their hospitality.

Lined with large crystal and silver tree statues, the Noor Lounge situated in the lobby of the hotel oozes luxury and provided the perfect backdrop for one of their pictures. The couple, who have been married since 2008, looked as though they were ready for a lovely date night wearing chic outfits as they smiled for the camera. While Wayne opted for an all-black ensemble, Colleen looked stunning in a £430 mini dress by Alice McCall, which featured a white and lilac floral print, a square neck with ruffle trim and a pretty flared skirt.

She continued to give us fashion envy by showing off more of her stunning holiday wardrobe. As she lounged on a plush cream sofa, the 33-year-old looked stunning in a one-shouldered print mini dress by Isabel Marant, and she finished the look with statement crystal earrings and a glass of champagne in hand. We can't blame her, she was on holiday!

Another snap showed the pair preparing to sample some food at the hotel's sixth-floor restaurant Tasca by José Avillez, which serves up contemporary Portuguese food and the largest selection of Portuguese wines in Dubai. Named after the word for tavern, Tasca's interior features sleek wooden walls, splashes of colour with bright blue crystal glasses and an outdoor dining terrace with infinity pool.

As well as exploring the hotel itself, Colleen and Wayne also made full use of its beachside location. The footballer posted a sweet photo of him cuddling up to his wife who looked incredible in a black lace bikini against the backdrop of the sunset. How romantic!

