Coleen Rooney's last-minute wedding mishap that made her late

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are reportedly considering renewing their wedding vows following the Wagatha Christie trial, which would be around 14 years after they first tied the knot in Italy.

Lots of brides are fashionably late to their weddings, but in Coleen's case, her delayed arrival was accidental. The TV star, who was 22 at the time, left her fiance Wayne standing at the altar waiting for his bride for longer than she had anticipated after her bridal party suffered a last-minute fashion mishap.

WATCH: Coleen Rooney in 60 Seconds

She revealed that one of her bridesmaids, who included her late sister Rosie McLoughlin, had a broken zip – and although the tailor managed to fix the wardrobe malfunction by sewing her into the dress, it still delayed them by over half an hour.

Luckily, Coleen managed to avoid any fashion mishaps, and she looked stunning in her four different bridal outfits. To walk down the aisle, the 36-year-old chose a stunning Marchesa wedding gown designed by Georgina Chapman, complete with a strapless neckline, simple bodice and skirt made up of fans of frilled silk organza. She finished off her look with crystal-encrusted Christian Louboutin heels and wore her hair in a chic bun.

The bride was delayed to her wedding due to a fashion mishap

Photos of the couple signing the marriage certificate reveal that she changed into a slightly different ankle-length gown, which was strapless with a layered skirt and lace detailing on the bodice.

For their evening reception, Coleen opted for a Grecian-style one-shouldered gown with jewel embellishments, and a knee-length white gown with silver sequin detailing.

Coleen and Wayne got married in 2008

The couple, who met when they were just 16, exchanged vows in front of 60 friends and family members in Portofino in 2008. However, Closer has reported that Coleen and Wayne – who are parents to sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass – may have another celebration soon.

Coleen is in the midst of a libel court case with Rebekah Vardy after she claimed Jamie's wife had leaked personal information to the press. The high-profile trial has seen Coleen turn to her husband for support, which has reportedly strengthened their relationship. If they do choose to renew their vows once the court case has been settled, as it has been suggested, we'll keep our fingers crossed there are no more fashion mishaps.

