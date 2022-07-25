9 beautiful UK beaches to visit during the summer heatwave

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Planning another staycation this summer? Due to the ongoing travel chaos caused by post-pandemic disruptions, flight cancellations and high prices in peak season, many of us will be looking for relaxing trips closer to home - and luckily, the UK has plenty of stunning beaches to choose from.

You don't need to venture as far as you'd think to enjoy white sand and crystal blue sea; there are scores of beautiful beaches in Cornwall, Dorset and more locations across the UK that you could definitely be mistaken for thinking were abroad. We've rounded up ten of our absolute favourites you need to visit this summer, and we promise that they're just as Instagrammable…

Best beaches in the UK

Carbis Bay Beach, Cornwall

Visit Carbis Bay on a sunny day and you'll have a hard time reminding yourself that you're still in England. This picturesque bay is just one mile away from St Ives and is an ideal spot for families with young children as the sea here is generally calm and perfect for swimming. The beach has been named one of Cornwall's eight award-winning Blue Flag 2017 beaches thanks to its cleanliness, safety and on-site facilities.

Weymouth Beach, Dorset

Rhossili Bay, Wales

Not only is it home to three miles of golden sandy beaches, but Rhossili Bay is also home to the popular National Trust cottage, the Old Rectory and at low tide the remains of Helvetia, a ship wrecked in 1887, can be seen on the beach. Voted Wales' Best Beach 2017, Rhossili Bay is well worth travelling out to this summer.

Luce Sands, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland

The weather up in Scotland may not be forecast to be as hot as elsewhere in the UK, but Luce Sands in Dumfries and Galloway is well worth a visit regardless. Here you can expect to enjoy some adventurous activities such as horse riding and surfing, while the bay is also home to an abundance of marine wildlife, leading it to be designated a Special Area for Conservation.

Woolacombe Beach, Devon

If you're visiting Devon this summer you'll definitely want to head down to Woolacombe Beach. This golden sandy beach holds the England for Excellence Gold Award for best family resort, and was also the winner of TripAdvisor's best beaches in Britain award in 2016. A real family favourite, you can rest assured that this beach is both clean and safe, with lifeguards on duty.

Whitesands Bay Beach, Pembrokeshire

If you prefer to spend your days being active, and trying your hand at everything from surfing to canoeing, Whitesands Bay Beach in Pembrokeshire is the place for you. Further out to sea, the ex-naval vessel HMS Scylla, which sunk nearly 15 years ago, is a popular diving site. One to put on your list for when the activities start up again.

Brighton Beach

Often nicknamed 'London at Sea' this seaside town is usually bustling with entertainment, bars and attractions along the seafront. However, if it was a more peaceful setting you were looking for, either side of the fun-filled pebbled beach you can find long relaxing strips, dotted with pastel-coloured beach huts, perfect to lye down in the summer sunshine breathe in the fresh sea air.

Porthcurno, Cornwall

Porthcurno's beautiful turquoise waters will trick you into thinking you have flown miles to a tropical destination. Its golden sands and picturesque landscape are perfect for those who want a bite of relaxation. The location is so impressive is was chosen as one of Poldark's beach locations which means we need no other excuse to retreat there.

