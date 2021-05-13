Where should you staycation based on your star sign? Are you more glamping or spa day?

The UK government's new traffic light system has seen and prices shoot up in green list countries Portugal and Iceland, so it's no wonder staycations seem like the safest bet this summer.

As lockdown restrictions ease and larger groups of people are allowed to gather, PsychicWorld.com has come up with a list of the different types of staycations you can arrange from the comfort of your home - with or without company.

Even if you're not feeling very excited about holidays this year, there's no reason not to make your staycation extra special. Read on to discover your perfect staycation...

Find out what your ideal staycation is depending on your star sign

While we have missed out on attending summer's biggest festivals for the second year in a row, it doesn't mean we can't stage our own at home! Those under the Aries sign are wild and bring life to any party, which makes staging a festival the perfect staycation idea. Aries love a challenge, so don't panic if your garden screams anything but ready to rock. Start by pitching a flamboyant tent (the more colour and texture the better!) full to bursting with cosy cushions and blankets. Bunting, fairy lights and incense will heighten the atmosphere. All that's left to think about is the playlist!

Bulls love being close to nature and relaxing in serene, rustic environments – so choose hiking at the park as your perfect staycation. Lace up your hiking boots, grab a handful of trail mix, and head to your nearest green space to soak up the sun and balance out that screen time. Remember, if hiking isn't your thing, Taurus' are earth signs and the best gardeners of the zodiac; staying home to tend to your plants works too.

Plain old camping won't do it for a Gemini (they are akin to two people in one) so step it up a notch and go glamping. Demanding double the attention to detail, a luxury take on the great outdoors just might win a Gemini over. Plus, if you're suffering from job burnout and want to feel pampered, a short glamping break offers an opportunity to regenerate every part of your complex character.

While Capricorns are said to be the fathers of the zodiac signs, Cancerians are known to be the mothers of the zodiac signs as they are sensitive and effortlessly pick up on energy. A home spa day is the perfect staycation for Cancer signs because it permits an opportunity to practice self-care; care that would otherwise be spent on someone, or something, else. Grab your fluffiest robe and slippers, light candles and pop on a soothing face mask while you wait for your bubble bath to fill to the brim.

Staycations are a great option to avoid overpriced green list destinations

Leo is a fearless fire sign known to bask in the light, so grab a picnic blanket and head for the sunny spot! Whether you choose to picnic with family, friends or a romantic partner, you will take pleasure in feeling like a queen/king as a banquet is laid out before you. Leos are also humorous and warm-hearted so there's no doubt you'll make the perfect partner to converse with over a finger sandwich or two. In terms of picnic prep, don't worry if you're not the domestic type, you can grab a takeaway from your favourite restaurant if they're serving.

A food themed staycation also works for Virgos. But, for this hardworking, kind and loyal sign, make it a treat! Nothing says summertime more than dining alfresco on balmy evenings. Build a romantic scene, complete with elegant table settings, wildflowers and twinkling fairy lights, and take your taste buds on a tour of your favourite foods. This is a particularly special staycation for partners looking to show appreciation for their Virgo loved one.

A sweet and harmonious Libra loves the outdoors, much like a Taurus, but they also love to explore intellectual interests like reading and watching movies. Why not swap Netflix and chill for a screen under starlight? An outdoor movie marathon makes the perfect staycation for this sign – just be prepared to dissect the movie in detail! Your makeshift cinema can be as simple as pitching a tent, complete with throw pillows and popcorn, and propping your laptop nearby.

Scorpio is the most sensual of the zodiac signs, so a hot tub will hit the spot just right. Whether you hire one or already own one, a hot tub can provide an escape that feels as close to getting away from it all as actually getting away from it all! An inflatable spa pool makes a great short-term alternative for those seeking to destress. Once soothed, you simply pack it away until its needed.

Staying at home this summer needn't be boring

Known for chasing after geographical, intellectual, and spiritual adventures, Sagittariuses LOVE to travel. Bring sun-kissed shores to your garden by building a tiki bar, a great idea if you are craving a holiday without the added cost of a plane ticket! You can buy ready-made sets on sale or craft your own by upcycling bamboo canes and straw fringing. Next, all you need is large-leaf prints, Caribbean rum and some fresh garnishes.

Caps are well-balanced individuals that love nothing more than family and tradition. A home orientated activity like a cook-off suits this sign down to the ground, even if it's hosted over Zoom. After all, Capricorns are disciplined and have amazing self-control, which makes them highly competitive (this sign is known for being the best in the workplace) so they would be hard to beat! Invite a few friends to participate and try new recipes. If you're feeling really creative, you could even try a multi-course affair.

Aquarius is the sign of spirituality. Those under this sign are deep thinkers and love their time alone. A fitting activity involves recreating a yoga or meditation retreat from the comfort of your own home. To “be at one” all you need is ice water infused with citrus for nourishment, a yoga mat and an easy-to-follow tutorial. This humanitarian sign is, after all, thought to be representative of a mystical healer who bestows water, or life, upon the land. Warning: if you are new to yoga, start simple and avoid any complicated moves (think "Scorpion"!)

Pisces is a water sign that reflects constant division between fantasy and reality. To be frank, this sensational sign needs a decadent day at sea. A dreamy boat trip across gentle waves, with a glass of fizz in hand, is an ideal activity for this sign. Think a yacht in the south of France but dial it back to suit your nearest stretch of water! If you don't yet feel safe venturing outside, try creating a nautical theme at home by giving your walls a coat of fresh white paint, soft touches of blue and driftwood accessories.

