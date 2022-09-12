Cindy Crawford shares unexpected photo – fans are impressed Cindy and her daughter, Kaia Gerber went to the Burning Man festival

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her daughter, Kaia Gerber headed into the Nevada desert for the Burning Man festival, with the 56-year-old sharing a series of unexpected photos from the trip.

Cindy posted a selfie showing herself decked out in desert attire, including sand goggles and a bandana, and expressed the profound impact the festival had on her and her 21-year-old daughter.

"I still can't believe I went to Burning Man this time last week! @kaiagerber and I got a last-minute invite from friends and we looked at each other and said "why, not?!" We were so fortunate to go with experienced "burners" who took us under their wings and showed us the ropes," Cindy wrote.

"It was everything I hoped it would be and so much more. The surreal ruggedness and inspiring beauty of the playa enabled me to reconnect to my maiden self— adventurous, fun, curious and carefree.

"Sometimes the roles we play in "real" life disconnect us from our most joyous selves and only when we are so far out of our comfort zone, we have no other choice but to look within."

Cindy Crawford went to Burning Man festival

Cindy's fans related to her experience, with one commenting: "Life will never be the same... What a fun experience for you to share with Kaia," while another wrote: "Always so wise and inspiring. I've never really wanted to go but you make it sound as though it might be interesting."

Burning Man is an art and culture event that takes place annually in Black Rock City, a temporary city built in the Nevada desert.

Burning Man festival takes place in the desert in Nevada

Money is forbidden at the event, with attendees required to be self-sufficient, bringing their own food, water and even electricity with them. Guests can barter and exchange to acquire what they need.

