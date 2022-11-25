Why Tenerife is the perfect destination for adventure-seekers and sun worshippers alike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tenerife has long been loved for the year-round-sun it offers, but there's so much more to the Canary Island than a winter tan, as we found out when we visited in October 2022.

Yes, the weather was glorious – a balmy 29 degrees, when the UK was sitting at around 14 degrees – but the island has so much more to offer than just days by the pool and afternoons spent basking on the beach.

Tenerife offers some incredible hikes

For hikers, Tenerife is an unsung hero, with summits to climb and lush valleys to explore – while the island is known for a Mars-like dusty appearance thanks to mount Teide, which last erupted 1909, dig a little deeper and you'll find landscapes more akin to Hawaii, with verdant greenery, splashing waterfalls and intriguing wildlife.

Along the coast, Tenerife caters well to tourists, with the bars and nightlife you'd expect from an island known for winter sun, but deeper inland is where you'll find the real Tenerife.

Teide is the obvious hike, but if you're looking for something that doesn't take you away from your sun lounger all day, Barranco del Infierno is a must-do half-day hike that takes in prehistoric-style scenery and breath-taking views that look more like the American desert than a Spanish mountain.

Barranco del Infierno is a great half day hike

I have to say though, post hike we were delighted to head back to Iberostar's five star Sabila hotel, in Costa Adeje, where we were treated to the Star Prestige package, which is like super-charged all-inclusive.

Not only did it include breakfast, lunch and dinner and drinks, the Star Prestige access meant we had exclusive use of the rooftop pool, complete with an open bar with premium spirits, soft drinks, beer, wine, sparkling wine and snacks all day long.

Iberostar Sabila has the warmest, most inviting pools

Far from local rums and unrecognisable vodka brands, the help-yourself bar had big name brands and I got rather accustomed to 6pm Malibu and Coke stops after a busy day of basking.

We loved the buffet-style restaurant, which had different menus each day with something for everyone, including pizza, made-to-order pasta, a grill bar where your choice of meat or fish was cooked in front of you, salads and mezze, and my personal favourite, a paella station.

Breakfast was a world of possibilities too, with eggs made to your liking, pancake, waffles, English breakfast, ham and cheese, cereals and fruit and pastries galore.

There was also a street food mecca upstairs if you fancied a different dining experience, with stands with cuisine from all over the world.

Within the dining area, Star Prestige guests are invited to sit in a private section, while all guests have the option to sit on the terrace, which felt incredible to be able to eat outside in warm weather when the UK was firmly in autumn mode.

The sea view terrace was perfect for outdoor dining

Throughout the day, we also frequented the in-house coffee shop, also included in the Star Prestige package, for little pick-me-ups.

The Star Prestige offering also meant there were areas around the pool reserved for us, with no need to lay our towels out to earmark a spot. In this area there were luxurious loungers like you'd see in Love Island and limitless sparkling rose, for a real luxury feel.

When I was in the market for a break from sunbathing, there were plenty of activities to occupy guests, including yoga, aqua aerobics, aqua Zumba and sangria making – I tried them all and would recommend anyone staying at the hotel get involved, no matter your ability.

There's also a spa on site, where my partner and I were treated to a sublime massage – and post-treatment, you're invited to lounge around the infinity pool, only open to people who have been using the spa.

The rooftop infinity pool at Iberostar Sabila offers incredible sea views

Because there are so many different spots to lie down, you never feel crowded. I enjoyed hopping from the rooftop pool to the main pool to the spa pool, while my partner preferred to stay around the rooftop infinity pool, as this was more chilled than the main swimming area.

We returned from Iberostar's Sabila hotel well-rested, well-fed and very much looking forward to returning next year.

Iberostar is offering up to 40% off on bookings made for 2022 and 2023 at all of its hotels across 16 countries. Continuing its status as a leader in responsible tourism, Iberostar will donate 1% of earnings collected from this Black Friday campaign to projects focused on taking care of people, nature, and the oceans.

