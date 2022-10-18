How to spend a week of luxury in Mykonos at Kensho Ornos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nothing quite says luxury like a trip to Mykonos. The beautiful Greek Island is a mecca for those seeking a lavish holiday destination. From relaxing by the picturesque Mediterranean shores to living it up at one of the copious glitzy beach bars on offer – there’s something for everyone on this island of ancient mythology, decadence and tranquillity.

A destination beloved by celebrities and fun-seekers alike, there’s plenty to do on the island that licenses its glittering reputation. Throw yourself into the midst of it and map the winding streets of Mykonos Town. Indulge in a soothing spa day fit for an A-lister. Escape into a world of gods and goddesses and discover the rich history the island upholds. There never need be a dull moment in Mykonos!

I had the pleasure of exploring Mykonos for three days while staying at the exquisite Kenshō Ornos Hotel. Here is what I got up to and how I lived the high life during my time there. Keep scrolling to discover more…

Where to stay in Mykonos

Kenshō Ornos Hotel

If a dose of serenity is what you’re after, then Kenshō Ornos has you covered. Lined with beautiful white stone walls, state-of-the-art sculptures crafted by local artists, glass windows that flood the interior spaces with the golden Grecian light and cream-coloured boho décor, the hotel is a realm of total peace.

The hotel is a boutique space with an open, airy feel. Offering just 35 rooms, the building was designed by architects Kenneth Cobonpue and Patricia Urquiola, who installed unique pieces in each room. There’s a palpable spirituality about the space, yet it doesn’t feel in any way pretentious or forced. The friendly hotel staff contribute massively to the sense of calm, aided by their approachable nature, openness to chat with their customers and efficiency.

There’s no doubt that the hotel is highly Instagrammable – thanks to the contemporary stone-encrusted archways, modern white swing seats and natural-stone pool boasting cool turquoise water. Relax in a poolside loveseat or wander up to the outdoor jacuzzi which shows off panoramic sea views and a glimpse at some quintessentially Myconican architecture.

Outside of the pool area, the hotel is peppered with soft, tactile furnishings that echo the overriding feeling of tranquillity with a neutral colour palette. Natural materials coupled with earthy tones exude a deeply organic touch.

A particular feature of note is the hotel’s stunning wellness spa. Housing two treatment rooms and a large indoor jacuzzi, steam bath rooms and a wellness cave, the spa offers total rejuvenation and relaxation for those seeking some escapism. The interior is quite literally crafted as a cave, which blissfully cuts you off from the rest of the bustling world.

What to do in Mykonos

Visit Mykonos Town

First thing’s first – shopping. As a self-confessed shopaholic, I knew I was in trouble as soon as I stepped into Mykonos Town. Amethyst-adorned bracelets, spiralling silver cuffs, beaded costume earrings featuring shells, tourmaline, peridot crystals, pearls, gold plated trinkets and more, pistachio Gucci sunglasses, hand-crafted, locally-made woven bags in shimmering khaki and eclectic blue shades – the list goes on.

Out of the shop windows and onto the streets blossomed ultra-feminine, boho items crafted by Greek designers – which served up Zimmerman and Chloe vibes with a touch more eclecticism.

Get completely lost in the matrix of whitewashed streets webbed with sprawling hibiscus and punctuated by traditional cobalt blue shutters. There are so many hidden gems to discover, including shops, bars, galleries, restaurants and spots to rest and people-watch.

There’s no sugar-coating the fact that Mykonos is not cheap. Taxis to and from the town are expensive, so keep that in mind. Yet once you’re in the town, be sure to also check out the Piano Bar for something a touch more chilled or have a boogie in a club. Never mind about Google Maps – simply follow the upbeat sounds of ABBA (or house music – whatever floats your boat) and you’ll find your way there. The Rarity Gallery is also worth a visit for its mesmerising contemporary art.

Some other shops to visit: Illiana Bassiana, Sevi, Optique Boutqiue (for menswear) and The Jars of Brands.

Scorpios

As we were there, we couldn’t resist an evening out in Scorpios – a rite of passage for anyone after a good time on the island. Feast on a rum cocktail infused with fig leaves, pineapple and peach – or opt for a crisp wine. The food menu poetically offers fresh seafood, chargrilled meats, tabbouleh, tacos, sorbets and more. Plus, if you book on the right night, you can enjoy a beach party until the early hours.

Where to dine in Mykonos

Mother Earth

If you’re a fellow walking dietary nightmare, do not fret as Mykonos has got your back. Leave all anxiety-induced food woes at the airport as Mykonos Town caters to all things gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan. Mother Earth, a gluten-free and vegan restaurant, became our go-to spot – serving up some delicious Greek cuisine, truffle pizzas, veggie risottos, vegan burgers and more. Of course, there is no shortage of traditional Greek restaurants to explore in the vicinity as well – which, if our wheat, gluten, and dairy-void digestive systems had allowed, we would have flocked to.

Tuya

Splash out at Tuya and treat yourself to a heavenly cocktail. The drinks are on the pricey side, but we were served up the most delectable pear concoctions in tear-dropped shaped gold cups – making every penny worth it. Kick back and relax at the bar while taking in the natural decor, delicious French Mediterranean menu and pergola-inspired setting.

Other restaurants and beach bars to visit recommended by the hotel: Koursaros, Interni, Coya and Ceresio 7.

