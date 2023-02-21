Meghan Markle's favourite luggage brand drops Insta-worthy new collection

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Summer is fast approaching which means travel plans are well underway – and what better excuse to upgrade your luggage than with one of Meghan Markle's go-to brands, Away.

Meghan is such a fan of the brand that back when she had her lavish New York baby shower during her pregnancy with son Archie in 2019, she sent all her guests – who included Jessica Mulroney, Abigail Spencer, and Misha Nonoo – an Away suitcase as a thank you present.

Away is famous for being a 'smart suitcase' – with technical features such as portable charging, GPS tracking, and Bluetooth connection. This obviously comes in super handy when you need to charge your phone when you're stranded at the airport or need to track down your missing luggage.

Now, these suitcases are an investment, but we can guarantee they'll be all over your Instagram feed this summer - whether it's a classic Carry-On, their aluminum designs that Meghan gifted, or their brand-new limited-edition Aura Collection.

The new collection features the brand's signature polycarbonate luggage reimagined in two glossy gradient finishes: Sunrise, a calming blue-green gradient, and Sunset, an energizing orange, blue, and pink gradient, which are now available in the Bigger Carry-On and Large sizes.

The Bigger Carry-On in Sunset, $315 / £280, Away

It's Away's accessories that also make this a go-to brand for Meghan and other celebrities including Jessica Alba and Emma Roberts.

The Aura Collection also includes the Everywhere Sling Bag, a versatile bag that can be worn around your waist or across the body to keep your everyday essentials close at hand.

The Large in Sunrise, $395 / £345, Away

Away's popular Insider Packing Cubes are also reimagined in two sunrise and sunset-inspired sets of four, alongside the Large Toiletry Bag in Sunrise and a new accessory set, the Luggage Tag & Charm Duo, which features a gradient luggage tag and matching charm.

Like all of Away's signature products, the Aura Collection was specifically designed to make travel more seamless, supporting the company's greater mission to transform travel.

