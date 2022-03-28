Meghan Markle's favourite hotel in Jamaica is surprisingly affordable

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We don't know about you, but seeing the glorious, sun-soaked photos from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal tour in the Caribbean has us dreaming of white sands, crystal clear waters and oceanside sunsets.

Duchess Kate admitted she was mesmerised by the beauty of Jamaica during her tour, and vowed to return with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in the future. "It was great, I wish I could stay longer," said the mum-of-three, who only spent two nights in Jamaica on their whistlestop tour.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton's secret diving trip in the Caribbean

"We were tempted by the beaches. Amazing scenery. Next time we have to come back with the children."

Yet Kate and William aren't the only royals who love the idyllic beaches and vibrant culture of Jamaica - Meghan Markle is also a fan of the Caribbean country, having revealed on her former lifestyle blog 'The Tig' that she is filled with a "special kind of calm" whenever she is there.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in Santa Barbara, Montecito

The wife of Prince Harry revealed her favourite hotel, The Rockhouse in Negril, "is the kind of spot that leaves you daydreaming about it long after you've returned to alarm clocks, rush hour traffic, and people asking how you're doing but never listening for the answer."

"After only a few days in Negril, I felt instantly renewed," wrote the Duchess of Sussex back in 2014.

"Morning yoga in front of the cool Caribbean sea, afternoon cliff jumping into the water, and dinners where my best accessory was always the jerk sauce covering my face after a perfect meal," she continued.

The Rockhouse Hotel is the ultimate A-lister hideaway, loved for its tranquil setting and "off the beaten track" location that makes it the perfect paradisic escape.

Meghan's favourite Jamaican hotel, The Rockhouse, in Negril

Rita Ora, Bella Hadid and Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik have all stayed at the luxe resort – and were quick to rave about the destination on their Instagram accounts.

Rockhouse is an award-winning boutique hotel perched over Pristine Cove on Negril’s west end. The hotel writes: "Each room is built from timber, stone and thatch and designed to exist in harmony with the fossilized rock and jungle-like landscape."

Meghan revealed The Rockhouse is where she finds the ultimate calm

Perhaps the most appealing part of the luxe, oceanside hotel is its extremely reasonable price point. Double rooms start at an affordable £150 per night, while the resort's grand Ocean Suite is just £380 per night - far less than the Cambridges' £19,000 per night Penthouse Suite on Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Meghan continued: "Before bed, a big piece of homemade coconut cream pie tucks you in for a perfect slumber on crisp white sheets and an ocean breeze lulling you to sleep." Sounds dreamy…

