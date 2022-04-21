Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's favourite five-star hotels across the world

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may already live in sunny Santa Barbara, California, but that doesn't mean the royal couple don't enjoy the occasional break away to seek sea, sand and sundowners.

The royal family are no strangers to luxury travel. During their Caribbean tour, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are believed to have stayed in the £19k-per-night penthouse at the Cove on Atlantis Paradise Island, while Prince Harry and Meghan have previously checked into New York's upscale hotel, The Carlyle.

Have you ever wanted to travel like a royal? Discover Prince Harry and Meghan's favourite hotels around the world that you can book for your next luxurious vacation…

The Rockhouse, Jamaica

Meghan is a huge fan of Jamaica, having revealed on her former lifestyle blog 'The Tig' that she is filled with a "special kind of calm" whenever she is there.

The wife of Prince Harry revealed her favourite hotel, The Rockhouse in Negril, "is the kind of spot that leaves you daydreaming about it long after you've returned to alarm clocks, rush hour traffic, and people asking how you're doing but never listening for the answer."

Perhaps the most appealing part of the luxe, oceanside hotel is its extremely reasonable price point. Double rooms start at an affordable £150 per night, while the resort's grand Ocean Suite is just £380 per night.

The Carlyle, New York

During their NYC trip in 2021, the Sussexes checked into The Carlyle, a seriously luxe, upscale Rosewood Hotel in central Manhattan. The five-star accommodation has long been a royally-approved destination – not only was it reportedly Princess Diana's favourite hotel, but Harry's brother the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Duchess Kate opted to stay there during a visit in 2014, and Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla visited in 2005.

According to Insider, Harry's late mother often stayed in the Royal Suite on the 22nd floor. The Upper East Side hotel boasts 189 lavish rooms, including 90 suites, some of which offer Central Park views.

Cliveden House, Berkshire

This five-star country-house-hotel hosted Meghan the night before her lavish wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Stretching across 376 acres, the 17th-century property has welcomed the likes of Queen Victoria, Winston Churchill, and Charlie Chaplin through its doors.

Better yet, the property offers surprisingly affordable rooms and runs family-friendly offers all year round, including a 'kids go free' option worth keeping your eyes peeled for.

Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Jamaica

Meghan loved travelling to Jamaica before she married Prince Harry, and since tying the knot, the couple has returned together to enjoy a stay at the sprawling Round Hill Hotel and Villas resort in Montego Bay. The Sussexes stayed in 2019 where they celebrated the wedding of his friend Tom 'Skippy' Inskip and Hon Lara Hughes-Young.

The Jamaican resort features 36 oceanfront rooms and 27 private villas, located on a 110-acre site along a private bay.

Grosvenor House, London

Before her relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan said there was one place she always liked to stay during her visits to the UK. The Duchess of Sussex, who often visited London to promote her role in legal drama Suits, stayed at the Grosvenor House apartments by Jumeirah Living in Mayfair.

Speaking in a resurfaced interview with Jumeirah magazine from 2015, Meghan opened up about why she loved the serviced apartments, which offer beautiful views across Hyde Park. "I can give you the most honest answer; it's my favourite property I've ever stayed at," Meghan said.

"I'm very fortunate that I have the luxury of staying at so many amazing places, but the service, and being able to stay somewhere where it feels like home, where every need is anticipated, it's all fantastic. I really love it here and I'm happy to be staying. I'm even happy that I don't have to fib."

The Hague Hotel, Netherlands

According to the MailOnline, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan checked in the £2,000 a night Royal Suite at the five-star Hilton Hotel in the centre of the Hague during their recent travels for the Invictus Games.

The plush hotel does offer some affordable rooms too, however, with prices starting from around £120 per night.

