Why Hawkstone Hall and Gardens is the perfect place to unwind – or get married

Although the mornings are still carrying around a little bit of a chill with them, we're finally starting to say goodbye to the colder months as we welcome in the spring and the summer. And as the warmer months drift in, what better way to enjoy it than with an escape to the countryside, and an escape to Hawkstone Hall and Gardens.

The historic building that houses this hotel, and wedding venue, has a long and varied history from being owned by a Viscount and even becoming a base for the Redemptorists, and each owner has left their mark on the exquisite property.

The hotel itself is perfect for a small break to the countryside, but is also the perfect wedding venue, and it's certainly in high demand with at least 90 weddings already booked in during the year.

Location

© Clive Hanley

Hawkstone Hall and Gardens is just a 30-minute drive away from Shrewsbury, and as you approach the building itself you'll already feel an air of grandeur as you pull up in the incredibly long driveway reminiscent of Downton Abbey.

Hawkstone is surrounded on all sides by acres and acres of green fields, perfect for walks or grabbing a beautiful snapshot whether for Instagram fame or just a treasured memory. And animal lovers will delight as the grounds are home to plenty of animals including sheep, llamas and two donkeys, affectionately called Jasmine and Ellie.

Inside the property, you'll feel like you've entered a palace with artwork that could easily find itself at home in the most high-end galleries to former ballrooms and greenhouses converted to suit the modern tastes of today's society. Expect to find an on-site gym, hideaway rooms for quieter moments and large open areas that will let you know you're living the high life.

Facilities

Hawkstone Hall is fully equipped to be your home away from home with almost everything you could need featured. Dining for the perfect anniversary, head over to the Saloon Restaurant for meals guaranteed to make your mouth water from venison to scallops, or if you're in the mood, a more relaxed afternoon tea.

Need places to relax outside the room, then it depends on what takes your fancy. You could retreat to the quiet library with dozens of books from floor-to-ceiling bookcases that resemble the ones found in movies, to quiet games like chess, draughts or dominoes. If you fancy something a bit more lively, then head over to the 'Cave' with a pool table, your favourite Netflix series and even a PlayStation 4 for gaming. Need a way to unwind in your room? Then order one of the in-house Elemis treatments.

And hopefully launching later in the year is Hawkstone's garden spa, which will offer spa treatment rooms, a sauna, steam rooms, relaxation rooms, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, sensory showers and a detox dining deck.

But if hanging around indoors isn't your kind of thing, then there's plenty to do outside as well with the property's expansive gardens. Just outside the back entrance is the Orangery Gym, which houses treadmills, resistance machines and anything else to keep you fit while you relax. You can also go for an extended walk around the property, with an audio tour to learn all about its rich history and enjoy all of its architecture with serene ponds and an orchard. The grounds are also home to a walking trail and with a golf course located right next door.

And if you're feeling exploratory, the historical town of Shrewsbury is easily accessible. Expect to find dozens of restaurants serving the finest foods, Tudor-style buildings, an interactive experience inside the former prison and a military museum inside one of the town's castles.

Rooms

Hawkstone Hall boasts 37 rooms and luxury suites, with the suites all being named after British literary greats from Lord Byron to AA Milne to William Wordsworth, which I stayed in. Rooms come with a iron roll-top bath and king-sized bed, along with other amnesties. Hector the Hawkstone Bear waits on the beds, and for a small fee can even come home with you. And if you're lucky, you'll even be granted access to the pantry on the second floor, which you're allowed to 'raid' for sweets and cookies.

And for the bride-to-be, where better to stay than the Bronte Suite, which offers all of the above, alongside its own personal dressing room and makeup room alongside unrivalled views of the beautiful Shropshire countryside.

Rooms start at £175 per night. To book, visit here.