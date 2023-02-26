Planning a ski trip? Why Hotel Rosengarten in the heart of Madonna di Campiglio is the perfect getaway

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Europe is awash with high-end ski resorts brimming with delectable dining spots, unmatched skiing and majestic natural beauty - and yet la bella Italia rarely gets the hype it deserves.

Whilst adrenaline junkies have fallen hard for the likes of Chamonix, Zermatt and Verbier, all too often skiers overlook Northern Italy's gem of a ski resort: Madonna di Campiglio.

The views are truly spectacular

Located in Trentino, the picture-perfect resort offers sublime skiing, hearty alpine cuisine and unparalleled views thanks to the dramatic Dolomite mountains.

And with some peaks towering above 3,000 metres, skiing in the snow-capped 'Dolomiti' is a truly breathtaking experience.

'Chocolate box' chalets add to its magic

I had the pleasure of exploring Madonna di Campiglio for three days while staying at the luxurious Hotel Rosengarten. Here's what I got up to during my time in the 'pearl of the Dolomites'. Keep scrolling to discover more…

Where to stay

Situated in the heart of Madonna di Campiglio, Hotel Rosengarten offers a slice of luxury without burning a hole in your pocket. The 4-star spa hotel boasts a selection of high-end suites ranging from its traditional mountain-style double rooms to its more luxurious modern bedrooms decked out with free-standing baths. Bliss.

Inside one of the newly-renovated rooms

The chic hotel has plenty to offer aside from its sumptuous bedrooms. Yearning for a pamper sesh? Head on down to the indulgent spa area complete with a swimming pool studded with hydromassage jets, a steamy sauna room and an uber-luxurious massage room. There's also a herbal tea station so you can sip in style from the comfort of your pool lounger.

The hotel boasts a sparkling lounge bar

In terms of food and drink, Hotel Rosengarten boasts it's very own 'Sparkling Lounge Bar & Restaurant'. Kick off your evening with a crisp glass of Trento DOC (Italy's answer to Champagne), before tucking into a variety of lip-smacking local delicacies. The restaurant's unfussy menu offers a range of traditional Italian dishes such as apple and cinnamon risotto (yes, really!), homemade spinach spaetzle and white chocolate panna cotta.

Unwind in peace at the hotel's spa

As for breakfast, the hotel and its charming team prepare a buffet-style spread teeming with fresh fruit, pastries, Italian cheeses, cured meats, and a spectrum of sweet treats. All washed down with a steaming cup of cappuccino, of course.

Skiing in Madonna di Campiglio

During our time on the slopes, we were lucky enough to be blessed with three expert ski guides. Armed with local knowledge, Luciano, Francesca and Sabrina took us down some beautifully wide slopes which were largely uncrowded, save for the odd cluster of ski school students.

The Dolomites are also known as the 'pale mountains'

With an impressive 18 black runs, 37 red runs and 45 blue runs, the resort is ideal for intermediate skiers looking for a fresh challenge.

In total, Madonna di Campiglio offers a whopping 150 km of perfectly-groomed slopes (hence the pricey ski lift pass), 40 km of cross-country ski trails, and 57 ski lifts.

To give you an idea of some of the slopes, the famous 3Tre, a world slalom event comprising three disciplines takes place on the Canalone Miramonti each year.

Elsewhere, Madonna di Campiglio boasts two snowparks home to some of the best jumps and obstacles in the Alps.

Fancy yourself an early bird? Book yourself onto the Trentino Ski Sunrise experience for a truly unique skiing excursion at the crack of dawn.

The Trentino ski sunrise experience

Despite the hideous 5am wake up call, the sensation of carving through immaculate corduroy snow in the dappled candyfloss-pink light of daybreak is an experience I'm unlikely to forget. Top tip: bring hand warmers!

The event culminates in a generous breakfast buffet including scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, croissants, cured meats, cereal, breads and jam.

Where to dine

Madonna di Campiglio boasts a plethora of fine-dining establishments guaranteed to set your palette alight. If you're on the hunt for a memorable, epicurean experience, reserve a table at Il Gallo Cedrone.

The one Michelin star gourmet restaurant celebrates the surrounding Dolomite mountains in all their glory. Diners will be able to select from two standout tasting menus starring a gamut of delectable delights.

Think truffle pasta followed by melt-in-the-mouth salt-aged beef drizzled in the most heavenly, glossy sauce.

We dined on beetroot risotto

On our final night, we dined at the ultra-glamorous Chalet Spinale perched on the top of Mount Spinale. The restaurant's main dining room is a welcoming open space which transforms into a lively dance floor as the evening progresses.

The venue attracts a hip crowd so expect to see plenty of Prada and perfectly polished couples. As for the food and drink, we enjoyed a sparkling aperitivo before helping ourselves to an array of cold meats and cheeses from their buffet stations.

Our starter was swiftly followed up by comforting plates of food including the likes of beetroot and mushroom risotto and a nutty mille-feuille for dessert.

How to get there

The easiest route involves a direct flight to Verona followed by a two-and-a-half-hour taxi ride.

In terms of getting to the slopes, there are four ski lifts located in the centre of the village, whilst others are easily accessible via a short drive.

Prepare to be enchanted

From 12 March, room rates start from €95 per person, per night (Romantic suite). To book, visit booking.com.

The Trentino ski sunrise experience is priced from €45 for adults, €30 for children between 6 and 12, and is free for children under 6. This includes the ascent from the valley and the use of several lifts opened specifically for the event, guiding services of ski instructors, and a delicious breakfast in the refuge. For more information, visit www.visittrentino.info/en

