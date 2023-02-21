7 Greek islands to visit this summer: What to do and where to stay

There is no better time to book your summer getaway and there’s no better location than the Greek islands – the home of fresh seafood, clear blue waters and sandy beaches. If you weren’t already thinking of escaping there this year, you certainly will now.

We have curated a list of the best Greek islands to visit this summer, from Santorini and Mykonos to Crete and Paros, as well as the hottest hotels to book. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway, a family trip or you’re planning on island hopping with friends, these spectacular Mediterranean gems have so much to offer, from horse riding to boat trips.

Discover the seven Greek islands with the best food, beaches and hotels that will have you booking your summer holiday straight away…

Santorini

What to see in Santorini

Once home to the ancient Minoan colony, this idyllic Greek island has plenty to offer to holiday-goers. With iconic whitewashed Greek buildings dotted across the hills of the island, you can spend your days on a private cruise around the island and your evenings strolling the streets of the town centre, trying out the bars and restaurants.

Where to stay in Santorini

Atoles Retreat

This hotel on the picturesque island of Santorini shows the best the Greek island has to offer. With sea views and simple interiors, the bespoke retreat is designed to be a peaceful escape from your busy everyday life. The hotel offers accommodation ranging from villas to suites, all with a private pool and a view of the Caldera. The photos are giving us serious holiday cravings!

Rhodes

What to see in Rhodes

This rocky island is one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and features countless ancient ruins overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. The views provide the perfect setting to watch the sunset before heading out for dinner. If you’re not already sold, the Medieval City is also spectacular. Protected as a World Heritage Site, the medieval architecture and charming side streets will give you plenty to explore.

Where to stay in Rhodes

The Ixian

This glamourous hotel stands directly on Ixia beach, offering magnificent views of the deep blue Aegean Sea. Aside from its ideal beachfront location, the 5-star hotel is also situated just 6km from Rhodes old town. However, it’ll be hard to tear yourself away from your sun lounger since your stay grants you access to three freshwater pools, a spa, gym, and seven all-inclusive restaurant bars.

Mykonos

What to see in Mykonos

Known as the Island of the Winds, Mykonos is the place to go if you like staying busy on holiday. Sporting an iconic party scene, long sandy beaches and cobbled alleyways brimming with boutique and luxury shops, there is always something fun to keep you occupied. If you’re looking for a lively party, Paradise Beach Club Mykonos is the ideal location for drinks, dancing, and great vibes.

Where to stay in Mykonos

Kensho Ornos

Kensho Ornos Mykonos is a luxury 5-star boutique hotel located just 2.7km from the heart of the island. Evoking a calming and minimalistic style, this unique getaway blends natural architecture, original design and state-of-the-art accommodation to create the epitome of bohemian luxury. The standout feature of the hotel is the cave spa, designed to help you rejuvenate and relax with a focus on wellness and offering a variety of therapies.

Hydra

What to see in Hydra

The secluded island is the perfect escape from a busy lifestyle. Cars are banned on the island, meaning you can hire one of Hydra’s iconic mules to carry your luggage to your hotel, which is hard to avoid as the town is on a steep hill. The Greek Island has some of the best and most scenic paths to walk from the beach to the pretty seafront stretch or hop on a taxi boat to visit the local restaurants. If you like Greek souvlaki, you should visit the ever popular Yamas Hydra Souvlaki on the main stretch.

Where to stay in Hydra

Four Seasons Hydra

The Four Seasons Hydra is a beachfront hotel offering panoramic views of the still blue water on Plakes beach. A known hotspot for celebrity guests, the secluded retreat houses a beach bar and restaurant along with a free shuttle boat service for guests to get to and from the lively port. Alternatively, there are multiple walks taking you around the rocky edge of the island or through the mountainous landscape, straight into the centre of town.

Skiathos

What to see in Skiathos

If you’re looking for an idyllic Mediterranean getaway, Skiathos is the island for you. Take a walk through the restaurant-lined streets of Skiathos’ old town, stopping to try some fresh calamari or a delicious Greek salad. The beaches are sandy, the water is clear, and the sun soaks the island, making for a great place to sit back and relax. If you’re keen to explore, visit Skiathos Riding Centre to go horse riding in the hills, book a yoga class on the beach or try your luck at fishing.

Where to stay in Skiathos

Atrium Hotel

This four-star, family-owned hotel is the perfect place to stay during your Skiathos escape. Nestled in the breathtaking hillside with direct access to the sandy beachfront, scenic views of the ocean await you. There is a gorgeous swimming pool with a pool bar that you can migrate to after a filling breakfast at the restaurant overlooking the sea in the shade of mulberry trees.

Crete

What to see in Crete

Crete is the largest island in Greece, with multiple bustling towns to potter around in and plenty of sandy beaches to chill out on. It’s great for a longer holiday as there is so much to do, spanning from scuba diving to hiking. Crete is deemed the home of the Mediterranean diet, known for its delicious food and fabulous restaurants. For the perfect Cretan dining experience, make sure to secure a reservation at Peskesi.

Where to stay in Crete

Blue Palace Elounda

The Blue Palace Elounda is a sleek 5-star resort designed to make your stay in Crete as soothing as possible. You’ll have a choice of rooms, suites and villas for your stay and will be treated to a private white pebble beach and views to die for. You can choose from seven dining options ranging from Asian fusion to traditional Greek cuisine.

Paros

What to see in Paros

The Greek Island of Paros is dotted with stunning Cycladic houses that compete with those found on the more popular tourist destinations of Santorini and Mykonos, making it just as Instagrammable - if not more! Hire a car to explore the second-largest Greek island or take a boat trip to go snorkelling in the crystal clear Mediterranean Sea. Kolymbithres beach is particularly well-known for its snorkelling and boasts incredible underwater rock formations and sea life. The options are endless!

Where to stay in Paros

Kanale’s

Kanale’s is a boutique hotel featuring 31 rooms and suites, just a stone’s throw away from the centre of Naoussa village. The views from Kanale’s rooftop restaurant are spectacular, overlooking the island and the calm Aegean Sea. Breakfast can be served in bed after a relaxing night’s sleep in their stylish rooms. This one is going on our bucket list!

