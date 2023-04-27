Prince William and Princess Kate's surprising accommodation 150 miles from home

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a special visit to their namesake country

As part of their roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales, the royal couple have made a trip to the South Wales Valleys and their accommodation for this evening just may surprise you.

The royal couple have a residence inside of Kensington Palace, and two other beautiful homes in Windsor and Norfolk, and they are used to frequent stately homes and lavish properties, but on Thursday they will rest their heads at a local B&B.

The Waleses will be getting an authentic Welsh welcome at their humble accommodation, of which the exact details have not been revealed.

During their Welsh visit, the couple met with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, where Princess Kate took part in abseiling. The rescue efforts are a cause close to the Prince's heart considering he used to work for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

© Getty William and Kate arrive in South Wales Valleys

Another pitstop will be a local rugby club, a passion close to both their hearts.

Wales is a location that the couple have fond memories of as before their 2011 wedding, the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge moved into a cottage on the Bodorgan Estate in Anglesey, an island off the north-west coast of Wales, where William was stationed as a search and rescue pilot.

© Getty The Princess of Wales abseiling in Wales

The Prince became the royal patron of the Wales Air Ambulance charity earlier this year, his first Welsh patronage since being given the title the Prince of Wales by King Charles III.

The last time William and Kate made an official appearance in Wales was in February when they went head-to-head in a spin class race. Despite wearing a midi skirt and heels, Kate was crowned the winner and handed a gold cup as she beat her husband in a 45-second speed trial.

In June 2022, they shared their love of the country with their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, when they visited Cardiff Castle during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

