Prince William & Kate dote on George and Charlotte in Cardiff for Queen's Jubilee – best photos The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived with two of their children at Cardiff Castle.

William and Kate, alongside Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, will meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place on the castle grounds on Saturday.

WATCH: Kate and William brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Cardiff

It was the siblings’ first official visit to Wales, Kensington Palace said.

Charlotte, seven, who wore a smart navy frock coat and blue Mary Jane shoes with white ankle socks, smiled and held Kate’s hand as the duchess waved to well-wishers. See the best photos from the day below...

Kate and Willian brought Princess Charlotte and Prince George to Cardiff

The Duchess was dressed in a long red coat – matching the colour of the red dragon on the Welsh flag.

George, who is one day expected to be given the title the Prince of Wales, joined his family as they chatted to crowds of royal fans as William placed his arm around his eight-year-old eldest son.

Kate held Charlotte's hand as they walked through the crowds

Missing was four-year-old Prince Louis who stole the show when he appeared on Buckingham Palace’s balcony with the Queen and the royals after the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday.

George was seen grinning as William stood behind him with his hands on his shoulders – with the Prince wearing a mini-me version of his father’s blue suit and open-necked shirt.

William kept a close eye on George

Prince William, Kate, George and Charlotte were lucky enough to view rehearsals and meet some of the acts taking part in the celebrations, including Bonnie Tyler and Owain Wynn Evans, West End performers, Rubicon Dance Company, and the Wales Youth Choir for Good.

Kate waved to well-wishers who had turned up to catch a glimpse

During their visit, the royal family will learn more about the technical production underpinning the show, including lighting and sound and visual effects before they help with some of the final preparations for the concert.

They will also get a chance to meet show hosts, Aled Jones and Shan Cothi, along with singers and entertainers, choirs, bands, and orchestras.

Kate and Charlotte were gifted beautiful bouquets of flowers

The performances will finish at 7pm, after which the large screens in the castle grounds will allow concert-goers to watch the Platinum Party at the Palace taking place in London, with musical performances to celebrate Her Majesty’s Jubilee.

Over the jam-packed jubilee bank holiday weekend, members of the royal family will travel to other home nations, with the Earl and Countess of Wessex set to visit Northern Ireland.

Sophie and Prince Edward are due to meet children taking part in multicultural street performances, join in with art and craft sessions, and speak to people as they share their personal memories of meeting the Queen.

