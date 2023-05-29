Ashley Roberts, 41, sizzles in green bikini during dreamy UK staycation

Ashley Roberts, you win! The 41-year-old former Pussycat Doll has had a raucous weekend with friends at the luxury celebrity hotspot Soho Farmhouse, and she looks like she's had one hell of a staycation.

Making the most of the glorious weather in the UK, Ashley and her friends (including former One Direction hair and makeup stylist Lou Teasdale) headed to the Cotswolds to spend the bank holiday weekend at luxe members club Soho Farmhouse.

Sharing a series of bikini-clad photos on her Instagram feed, the former Strictly Come Dancing star showed off an epic collection of tiny bikinis.

Ashley Roberts had the best bank holiday weekend

The fashion star modelled a green Hunza G bikini - a hit swimwear brand with countless celebrities.

Ashley is wearing the 'Juno' bikini. It's instantly recognisable thanks to the twist front, wide straps and the stunning emerald green colour.

In shots you can see Ashley soaking up the rays, drinking cocktails and eating pizza - like we said, we're green with envy over her day in the sunshine.

In another photo Ashley and her pal are wearing matching tiny black bikinis, which Ashley later modelled with a pair of black adidas trainers.

It's clear to see that the professional dancer likes to work out, and when asked in an interview with the Express about her fitness regime, she said: "For me, I enjoy working out for my physical health but to be honest it's more for my mental health. It just makes me feel better and gets the endorphins going.

When asked about the specifics, she said: "I love spin, I love yoga, I love boxing, weight training, and dancing. And oh my god, I'm obsessed right now with this class at the XR; it's the best cardio and the music! They have the best playlist and if you close your eyes, it's like you're in Mykonos or something".