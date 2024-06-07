Skip to main contentSkip to footer
12 of the best Love Island inspired cut out swimsuits for a hot girl summer
12 of the best Love Island inspired cut-out swimsuits for a hot girl summer

Cut-out swimsuits are sexy and chic

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Hollie Brotherton
Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
2 minutes ago
Love Island 2024 has landed, and as usual it's giving us all of the swimwear inspo for a hot girl summer.

Once considered the bikini's conservative sister, swimsuits are arguably now the chicest thing to wear to the beach, pool or spa - and the Islanders are loving their cut-out styles. Offering more coverage than a bikini but showing a little more skin than a regular swimming costume, they hit the swimwear sweet spot.

The best cut-out swimsuits at a glance

The black cut-out swimsuit: Good American Always Fits Monokini, £125 / $119

The white cut-out swimsuit: Oh Polly Miami Cut-Out Swimsuit, £45 / $58

The red cut-out swimsuit: White Fox Boutique Colombia One Piece, £47 / $49.99

The pink cut-out swimsuit: Boohoo Cut-Out Swimsuit, £12 (save 25%) / $16.80 (save 40%)

[L-R Harriett Blackmore, Jess White and Mimii Ngulube] Three of Love Island 2024's contestants wore cut-out swimsuits in their promo shots
Three of this year's contestants wore cut-out swimsuits in their promo shots, posing in the likes of Pretty Little Thing and Mars the Label. Harriett has also worn cut-out styles from White Fox Boutique and Good American in the first few episodes, while Mimii was spotted in a style by CHYRII.

Mimii and Harriett wore cut-out swimsuits in Love Island episode one© Photographer
Also seen on the runway and the most stylish celebrities, we're spoilt for choice with cut-out swimsuits on the high street, from ASOS to Pretty Little Thing and Free People. Scroll on for 12 of the best available to shop for summer 2024, including some exact styles worn by the contestants.

How I chose the best cut-out swimsuits

  • Islander-approved: If you've got Love Island fever, you're likely watching the show and wondering where you can your hands on their outfits. Where possible, I've included the exact pieces worn by the Islanders and I'll be updating this feature as it continues.
  • Style: From subtle to super sexy, all of these swimsuits feature some cut-out detail. You decide how statement you want to go.
  • Price: I've included swimwear styles suitable for a range of budgets, from pieces around the £20 mark to upwards of £100.

  • White Fox Boutique Colombia One Piece

    White Fox Boutique swimsuit

    White Fox Boutique Cut-Out Swimsuit

    As seen on: Harriett

    Colours available: Red, White, Pink, Black

    Sizes available: XS-XL

    Features: Cross over neck detail, open back with tie, cheeky cut.

    Composition: 82% Nylon, 18% Elastane

    Harriett's red cut-out one piece from Wild Fox Boutique was entrance outfit perfection in episode one. The exact style is still available to shop in most sizes.

  • Oh Polly Miami Embellished Cut-Out Bandeau Swimsuit

    Oh Polly cut-out swimsuit

    Oh Polly Cut-Out Swimsuit

    Colours available: White, Black, Green

    Sizes available: XS-XL

    Features: Gold hardware detail, cheeky coverage, high-cut leg, fully lined

    Composition: 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane

    With its gold shell embellishments and statement cut-out detail, I'm obsessed with Oh Polly's white one-piece. It's similar to the style worn by Mimii Ngulube in her promo shot.

  • Beach Riot Celine Shine Cut-Out One Piece

    Free People cut-out swimsuit

    Free People Cut-Out Swimsuit

    Colours available: Sage, Black, Taupe, White, Green, Luminous, Malibu Blue, Dragon Fruit, Holiday Red

    Sizes available: UK 6-18

    Features: Ribbed, one-shoulder, cheeky coverage, high-rise leg

    Composition: 14% Spandex, 86% Micronylon

    Beach Riot's Celine swimsuit is a bestseller at Free People every year thanks to its super flattering cut, giving the illusion of a smaller waist. Available in a range of shades, I love this sage green colourway.

  • Free Society Cut-Out Swimsuit

    ASOS cut-out swim

    ASOS Cut-Out Swimsuit

    Colours available: Black

    Sizes available: UK 6-18

    Features: Plunge neckline, tie fastening, Brazilian cut

    Composition: 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane

    Black doesn't have to mean boring, as demonstrated by this sleek Free Society swimsuit. It features a plunging neckline with cut-out detail and Brazillian coverage at the back.

  • H&M Padded-Cup High-Leg Bandeau Swimsuit

    H&M cut-out swimsuit

    H&M Cut-Out Swimsuit

    Colours available: Dusty Blue, Khaki Green

    Sizes available: UK 4-22

    Features: Bandeau cut, gold hardware, padded

    Composition: Polyester 80%, Elastane 20%

    With its gorgeous gold hardware detail, I think this H&M cut-out swimsuit could pass for a designer piece. Fully-lined, it features a bandeau neckline and removable padding.

  • Pretty Little Thing White Flower Cut-Out Asymmetric Swimsuit

    Pretty Little Thing cut-out swimsuit

    Pretty Little Thing Cut-Out Swimsuit

    As seen on: Harriett

    Colours available: White, Red

    Sizes available: UK 4-16

    Features: Flower detail, one-shoulder design

    Composition: 85% Polyester, 15% Elastane

    Pretty Little Thing is a go-to destination for skimpy cut-out swimsuits at affordable prices. This statement flower-detail one-piece is the exact style posed in by Harriett Blackmore for the promo photoshoot.

  • River Island Animal Print Cut-Out Swimsuit

    River Island Cut-Out Swimsuit

    River Island Cut-Out Swimsuit

    Colours available: Zebra Print

    Sizes available: UK 6-18

    Features: Bandeau, Tie-up design

    Composition: 100% Polyester

    Zebra print is always stylish as far as I'm concerned. A little more unique than leopard, I love this River Island one-piece to make a statement on the beach.

  • Good American Always Fits Monokini

    Good American swimsuit

    Good American Cut-Out Swimsuit

    As seen on: Harriett

    Colours available: Black, Red, White

    Sizes available: XS-XL

    Features:  Cross over neck detail, open back with tie, open chest design, cheeky cut design and cut out sides. 

    Composition: 82% Nylon, 18% Elastane

    Khloe Kardashian's Good American is known for its super comfortable and stylish pieces in the most inclusive range of sizes. This is another of the exact swimsuits worn by Harriett, and reviews say it's ultra flattering.

  • Boux Avenue Caracas Swimsuit

    Boux Avenue swimsuit

    Boux Avenue Cut-Out Swimsuit

    Colours available: Orange

    Sizes available: UK 6-18

    Features: Fully lined, bandeau, glitter bead detailing

    Composition: 82% Polyamide, 18% Elastane

    Boux Avenue's swimwear is as coveted as their lingerie, and this neon orange one-piece would look amazing with a tan. It features glitter bead detail and adjustable side ruching, so you can choose exactly how much coverage you want.

  • AllSaints Cody Adjustable Snake Print Swimsuit

    AllSaints cut-out swimsuit

    AllSaints Cut-Out Swimsuit

    Colours available: Waimea Black

    Sizes available: XS-L

    Features: Halterneck, Adjustable strap, Lined

    Composition: 85% Recycled Polyamide, 15% Elastane

    AllSaints' cut-out swimsuit can be tied in a multitude of ways. Made from recycled materials, it has just the right amount of stretch and I'd also love it styled as a bodysuit this summer.

  • Boohoo O-Ring Cut-Out Swimsuit

    Boohoo cut-out swimsuit

    Boohoo Cut-Out Swimsuit

    Colours available: Pink

    Sizes available: UK 6-18

    Features: Ring detail, halterneck

    For just a subtle cut-out detail but a look-at-me hot pink hue, Boohoo has this gorgeous swimsuit - and it's on sale. It features ring detail and a high shine fabric.

  • Bond-Eye Gio Swimsuit

    Bond Eye swimsuit

    Bond-Eye Cut-Out Swimsuit

    Colours available: Black

    Sizes available: One size (fits UK 8-14)

    Features: Stretchy crinkle fabric, adjustable halterneck ties

    Composition: 55% Recycled Nylon 33% Nylon 12% LYCRA®

    Bond-Eye's Gio One Piece is so chic and offers multiple styling options. The luxe swimsuit features a panelled design and adjustable rouleau halter straps.

