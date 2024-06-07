12 of the best Love Island inspired cut-out swimsuits for a hot girl summer

Once considered the bikini's conservative sister, swimsuits are arguably now the chicest thing to wear to the beach, pool or spa - and the Islanders are loving their cut-out styles. Offering more coverage than a bikini but showing a little more skin than a regular swimming costume, they hit the swimwear sweet spot.
The best cut-out swimsuits at a glance
The black cut-out swimsuit: Good American Always Fits Monokini, £125 / $119
The white cut-out swimsuit: Oh Polly Miami Cut-Out Swimsuit, £45 / $58
The red cut-out swimsuit: White Fox Boutique Colombia One Piece, £47 / $49.99
Three of this year's contestants wore cut-out swimsuits in their promo shots, posing in the likes of Pretty Little Thing and Mars the Label. Harriett has also worn cut-out styles from White Fox Boutique and Good American in the first few episodes, while Mimii was spotted in a style by CHYRII.
Also seen on the runway and the most stylish celebrities, we're spoilt for choice with cut-out swimsuits on the high street, from ASOS to Pretty Little Thing and Free People. Scroll on for 12 of the best available to shop for summer 2024, including some exact styles worn by the contestants.
How I chose the best cut-out swimsuits
Islander-approved: If you've got Love Island fever, you're likely watching the show and wondering where you can your hands on their outfits. Where possible, I've included the exact pieces worn by the Islanders and I'll be updating this feature as it continues.
Style: From subtle to super sexy, all of these swimsuits feature some cut-out detail. You decide how statement you want to go.
Price: I've included swimwear styles suitable for a range of budgets, from pieces around the £20 mark to upwards of £100.
White Fox Boutique Colombia One Piece
White Fox Boutique Cut-Out Swimsuit
As seen on: Harriett
Colours available: Red, White, Pink, Black
Sizes available: XS-XL
Features: Cross over neck detail, open back with tie, cheeky cut.
Composition: 82% Nylon, 18% Elastane
Harriett's red cut-out one piece from Wild Fox Boutique was entrance outfit perfection in episode one. The exact style is still available to shop in most sizes.
Features: Ribbed, one-shoulder, cheeky coverage, high-rise leg
Composition: 14% Spandex, 86% Micronylon
Beach Riot's Celine swimsuit is a bestseller at Free People every year thanks to its super flattering cut, giving the illusion of a smaller waist. Available in a range of shades, I love this sage green colourway.
Free Society Cut-Out Swimsuit
ASOS Cut-Out Swimsuit
Colours available: Black
Sizes available: UK 6-18
Features: Plunge neckline, tie fastening, Brazilian cut
Composition: 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane
Black doesn't have to mean boring, as demonstrated by this sleek Free Society swimsuit. It features a plunging neckline with cut-out detail and Brazillian coverage at the back.
H&M Padded-Cup High-Leg Bandeau Swimsuit
H&M Cut-Out Swimsuit
Colours available:Dusty Blue, Khaki Green
Sizes available: UK 4-22
Features: Bandeau cut, gold hardware, padded
Composition: Polyester 80%, Elastane 20%
With its gorgeous gold hardware detail, I think this H&M cut-out swimsuit could pass for a designer piece. Fully-lined, it features a bandeau neckline and removable padding.
Pretty Little Thing White Flower Cut-Out Asymmetric Swimsuit
Pretty Little Thing Cut-Out Swimsuit
As seen on: Harriett
Colours available:White, Red
Sizes available: UK 4-16
Features: Flower detail, one-shoulder design
Composition: 85% Polyester, 15% Elastane
Pretty Little Thing is a go-to destination for skimpy cut-out swimsuits at affordable prices. This statement flower-detail one-piece is the exact style posed in by Harriett Blackmore for the promo photoshoot.
River Island Animal Print Cut-Out Swimsuit
River Island Cut-Out Swimsuit
Colours available:Zebra Print
Sizes available: UK 6-18
Features: Bandeau, Tie-up design
Composition: 100% Polyester
Zebra print is always stylish as far as I'm concerned. A little more unique than leopard, I love this River Island one-piece to make a statement on the beach.
Good American Always Fits Monokini
Good American Cut-Out Swimsuit
As seen on: Harriett
Colours available: Black, Red, White
Sizes available: XS-XL
Features: Cross over neck detail, open back with tie, open chest design, cheeky cut design and cut out sides.
Composition: 82% Nylon, 18% Elastane
Khloe Kardashian's Good American is known for its super comfortable and stylish pieces in the most inclusive range of sizes. This is another of the exact swimsuits worn by Harriett, and reviews say it's ultra flattering.
Boux Avenue's swimwear is as coveted as their lingerie, and this neon orange one-piece would look amazing with a tan. It features glitter bead detail and adjustable side ruching, so you can choose exactly how much coverage you want.
AllSaints Cody Adjustable Snake Print Swimsuit
AllSaints Cut-Out Swimsuit
Colours available: Waimea Black
Sizes available: XS-L
Features: Halterneck, Adjustable strap, Lined
Composition: 85% Recycled Polyamide, 15% Elastane
AllSaints' cut-out swimsuit can be tied in a multitude of ways. Made from recycled materials, it has just the right amount of stretch and I'd also love it styled as a bodysuit this summer.
Boohoo O-Ring Cut-Out Swimsuit
Boohoo Cut-Out Swimsuit
Colours available:Pink
Sizes available: UK 6-18
Features: Ring detail, halterneck
For just a subtle cut-out detail but a look-at-me hot pink hue, Boohoo has this gorgeous swimsuit - and it's on sale. It features ring detail and a high shine fabric.
Bond-Eye Gio Swimsuit
Bond-Eye Cut-Out Swimsuit
Colours available: Black
Sizes available: One size (fits UK 8-14)
Features: Stretchy crinkle fabric, adjustable halterneck ties