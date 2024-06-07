12 of the best Love Island inspired cut-out swimsuits for a hot girl summer

Love Island 2024 has landed, and as usual it's giving us all of the swimwear inspo for a hot girl summer.

Once considered the bikini's conservative sister, swimsuits are arguably now the chicest thing to wear to the beach, pool or spa - and the Islanders are loving their cut-out styles. Offering more coverage than a bikini but showing a little more skin than a regular swimming costume, they hit the swimwear sweet spot.

[L-R Love Island's Harriett Blackmore, Jess White and Mimii Ngulube]

Three of this year's contestants wore cut-out swimsuits in their promo shots, posing in the likes of Pretty Little Thing and Mars the Label. Harriett has also worn cut-out styles from White Fox Boutique and Good American in the first few episodes, while Mimii was spotted in a style by CHYRII.

© Photographer Mimii and Harriett wore cut-out swimsuits in Love Island episode one

Also seen on the runway and the most stylish celebrities, we're spoilt for choice with cut-out swimsuits on the high street, from ASOS to Pretty Little Thing and Free People. Scroll on for 12 of the best available to shop for summer 2024, including some exact styles worn by the contestants.

How I chose the best cut-out swimsuits