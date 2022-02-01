22 Best swimwear brands for a winter sun escape in 2022

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Swimwear comes in all shapes, styles, cuts and prints, and to find a supportive, fitting, but flattering swimsuit can be challenging.

Research carried out by online retailer, Boohoo, has found there has been a whopping 524% increase in demand for swimwear and beachwear, in comparison to last year as travel restrictions amidst the coronavirus pandemic have started to ease.

Whether you are heading on a winter holiday to a sunny resort, new swimwear is a must have.

Hunza G, Boux Avenue, Fig Leaves, and M&S, are among some of the go-to shopping destinations for swimwear to suit all body types, from petite, curve, maternity, as well as fuller chest.

Marks and Spencer swimwear

From swimsuits, scultping and maternity, to tankini sets, bikinis, and mix and match designs, M&S has a variety of swimwear options to suit every occasion, need and style.

Our top pick: Tummy Control Padded Tankini Top, £27.50, M&S

John Lewis swimwear

John Lewis stocks a whole host of swimwear brands, including its own label, so shoppers are spoilt for choice, all year round.

Our top pick: Paradise Flroal Print Twist Bandeau Swimsuit, £35, John Lewis

Everlane swimwear

Everlane is a brand Meghan Markle has been a fan of over the years, so why not channel your inner Duchess with the brand's vast array of swimwear; from swimsuits to two piece sets.

Our top pick: The V-Neck One-Piece, £63, Everlane

Melissa Odabash swimwear

When it comes to swimwear Melissa Odabash designs initially spring to mine, and considering they are a firm favourite in the holiday wardrobe for celebrities, including Amanda Holden, the label gets our seal of approval too.

Our top pick: Sanremo cutout textured underwired swimsuit, £123, Net-A-Porter

ASOS swimwear

There is nothing ASOS does not sell, and it's vast array of swimwear is impressive. From one pieces, cut out designs, one shoulder, to bikinis in crop top styles, triangle shapes, bandeau, proves they have not left a single swimwear stone (or shell) uncovered.

Our top pick: ASOS DESIGN crinkle low back swimsuit, £26, ASOS

H&M swimwear

H&M is our personal favourite to shop swimwear. Not only are they chic, and durable, but they are long lasting, and are a failsafe swim option that don't go saggy in all the wrong places after one wear.

Our top pick: Push-up bikini top, £14.99, and matching bottoms, £9.99, H&M

Boden swimwear

Boden has a selection of classic style swimsuits, as well as more elaborate swimwear pieces - and we are not complaining.

Our top pick: Ruffle V Swimsuit, £75, Boden

Les Girls Les Boys swimwear

Les Girls Les Boys has nailed underwear, loungewear, and swimwear too. From one pieces to two piece sets, and mix and match designs, there is something for everyone.

Our top pick: Track Swimsuit, £36, Les Girls Les Boys

Hunza G swimwear

The creme de la creme of swimwear - need we say more?

Our top pick: Rosie seersucker bandeau bikini, £145, Net-A-Porter

Boux Avenue swimwear

Boux Avenue has nailed lingerie, and the swimwear is just as supportive, vibrant and a must have. From bust boosting bikini bra tops, mix and match sets, to sculpting swimsuits, and flattering cover ups.

Our top pick: Ibiza laser cut bikini top, £30, and matching bottoms, £16, Boux Avenue

Solid and Striped swimwear

Looking for supportive, stylish and timeless swimwear solution? Solid and Striped has you covered, as you can even wear some designs two ways, which is a massive saving when you think about it - it's two for the price of one.

Our top pick: Solid & Stripes, Reversible Belted Swimsuit, £180, Net-A-Porter

Very.co.uk swimwear

Very is the place to shop swimwear all year round, so it’s the perfect go-to destination for your new swimsuit, tankini or teeny tiny bikini.

Our top pick: Shape Enhancing Underwired Bikini Top, £22, and matching bikini bottoms, £15, Very

La Redoute swimwear

La Redoute has heard our cries for flattering, supportive and stylish swimwear to suit all body shapes. And it has delivered on all counts too.

Our top pick: Plus Size Striped Swimsuit, £33.80, La Redoute

Boohoo swimwear

On a budget, but still looking for chic swimwear for your next vacation? Boohoo has hundreds of designs to sift through that narrowing down your selection will be difficult.

Our top pick: Triangle Bikini Set, £7.50, Boohoo

Simply Be swimwear

For those who may feel a little body sconscious, and fret at the thought of slipping into swimwear on the beach or a UK staycay, Simply Be has you covered with its sculpting and flattering designs to make you look and feel a million dollars.

Our top pick: Magisculpt Black Shaping Swimsuit, £42, Simply Be

Bravissimo swimwear

Finding swimwear you feel comfortable in, fully supported, and provides the necessary coverage is key. Bravissimo's swimwear ticks all of those boxes.

Our top pick: Maternity Swimsuit, £48.50, Bravissimo

Pour Moi swimwear

Pour Moi's swimwear is just as elegant, and comfortable, as it's lingerie - and that says a lot.

Our top pick: Removable Straps Belted Control Swimsuit, £49, Pour Moi

Norma Kamali swimwear

Norma Kamali's designs are famed for enhancing the body, and showing off "what mama gave you", and that includes swimwear too.

Our top pick: Bill ruched halterneck swimsuit, £375, Net-A-Porter

& Other Stories swimwear

Looking for a classic, or more playful swimwear piece, & Other Stories has you covered.

Our top pick: Ruched Underwire Bikini Top, £27, & Other Stories

Away That Day swimwear

On the hunt for a more sustainable option when it comes to buying swimwear? Away That Day is your go-to.

One Shoulder One PIece, £135, Away That Day

House of CB swimwear

Figure enhancing, stylish prints, and supportive swimwear? House of CB know how to achieve all of those in their skimpy bikinis and one pieces swimsuits.

Ivy Floral Print Bikini, £49, House of CB

White Fox Swim swimwear

While some may be shopping for an itsy witsy teeny weeny polka dot bikini, floral number, or bathing suit, White Fox Swim Boutique has all the cuts and styles you could dream of; from brazilian style to triangle, cut out designs, and everything in between.

Bikini Top Tropicana Print, £27, White Fox Boutique

