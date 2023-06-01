The Nici in Bournemouth is the ultimate spa staycation - here's why

What Bournemouth lacks in the way of quaint fishing boats and sandy coves, it makes up for with its seven miles of Blue Flag-status coastline. Aside from its golden beaches, the seaside resort town boasts a slice of Miami heaven in the form of The Nici - a boutique hotel bursting with pizazz. Keep your eyes peeled for the disco ball!

Bournemouth's beach is seriously underrated

Located just under two hours away from central London, The Nici is well worth a visit if you're craving a spot of R&R surrounded by the sparkling sea and restorative salty air.

After opening its doors in 2022, the hotel is currently celebrating the launch of its brand-new heated outdoor pool and luxury spa facilities. I had the pleasure of visiting the hotel for a one-night stay in mid-May. Keep scrolling for a comprehensive overview of the newly-revamped hotel and everything it has to offer…

Rooms

With a plethora of rooms available, there's something for everyone at The Nici. Romantic balcony suites? Check. Dog-friendly garden rooms? Check. Shared family rooms? Also, check.

We loved the pops of vivid green

The rooms are best described as ultra-modern and luminous with a zingy Miami twist. Think pops of zesty green, banana leaf print fabrics and free-standing bathtubs. Heaven!

The bathrooms are super stylish

Not much of a bath person? Head on into the glorious en-suite bathroom where you’ll discover a gleaming walk-in rain shower. Bliss. Other luxurious touches worth a mention include the heated towel rack, the plush towelling robes and the provision of Malin + Goetz body care for all your pampering needs.

The Spa

The brand-new spa at The Nici is the zenith of self-care. It features an 18-metre heated pool with state-of-the-art lighting, sauna and steam rooms, a relaxation room, an air-conditioned gym and a tranquil yoga studio.

Discover an oasis of calm in the relaxation room

Beyond this, the spa offers a variety of indulgent treatments in partnership with award-winning skincare brand, Oskia London. I was treated to their 60-minute facial which left my skin feeling deliciously supple and rejuvenated. The lovely Erika combined a variety of techniques to really sculpt and exfoliate the skin, resulting in a beautifully natural glow.

The indoor spa pool is well worth a visit

She tailored the treatment to meet my skin's needs, whilst also taking into account personal preferences with regards to massage pressure strength. Expect to walk away feeling fully restored and totally relaxed.

Food & Drink

The hotel's South Beach restaurant is bursting with '80s glamour. Prepare to be enchanted by its leafy plants, sleek tiles and glimmers of gold. There is a lip-smacking menu brimming with cross-continental dishes such as locally-caught oysters, pork belly bao buns, black truffle risotto and Moroccan lamb shoulder.

The restaurant is bursting with colour

Yearning for a little pick me up? Sample one of the menu's fruity concoctions or request a bespoke tipple from the bar for the ultimate treat. Personal cocktail recommendations would include the mango caipirinha and the hibiscus sangria.

What else is there to do?

The main attraction is undoubtedly the 30-metre outdoor heated swimming pool flanked by sun loungers and candy-striped parasols. Elsewhere, there is a mini man-made beach area studded with luxe cabanas and two giant sunken fire pits. With a view stretching across the sea, it really is the perfect spot for sipping in style as you watch the sun dip below the horizon.

Relax in style

If children are part of the equation, the Nici has plenty to offer by way of entertainment. On the ground floor, a 13-seat cinema and a children's playroom beckon, whilst outside, little ones will no doubt be thrilled to discover a selection of paddle boards and kayaks.

Room rates start from £215 per night for a double room. To book, visit booking.com.

