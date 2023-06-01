I channelled my New York State of Mind at the Dream Downtown hotel

Growing up in the golden era of the early 2000s, my childhood was woven with Disney Channel and iconic chick flicks. No wonder I used to ask for pocket money in dollars instead of sterling pounds.

Fast forwarding to my 20s and it’s no surprise that America is on my holiday wish list, especially New York. The destination has given us movie favourites such as The Devil Wears Prada, 13 Going on 30, Two Weeks Notice, and let us not forget shows such as Gossip Girl, Friends and Ugly Betty. So when I saw that Dream Downtown was nestled in the heart of Downtown Manhattan, next to the Hudson River, I knew it was where I wanted to call home during my visit.

The views from the Dream Downtown are epic

Upon surviving my first Subway journey, I was relieved to know that I wouldn’t be lugging an overpacked suitcase for much longer as the hotel is perfectly located just a stone's throw away from an A/C line subway station. Greeted by the unique interiors and bold wooden doors, Dream Downtown was every bit as cool and chic as I had hoped a boutique city hotel would be.

My spacious bedroom offered a great taste of Chelsea loft living, complete with a Queen size bed, and contemporary interiors (the shower curtains even had metal chain accents). It also boasted a view of the iconic New York skyline, a sight my inner child had long dreamed of. And let’s not forget that the bathroom has built-in speakers, a first for me!

Dream Downtown’s excellent locations allows travellers like me to really embrace city living, so starting off my mornings with a stroll to find a coffee and a bagel was a must… And something not hard to do at all with Chelsea Food Market literally across the road and different food establishments located everywhere.

I had been lucky enough to visit the Big Apple back in 2010, but exploring the city now as an adult was a completely different experience. The proximity to transport made visiting must-sees such as The National History Museum, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Central Park a breeze and once the fear of the grid system was conquered, walking around the famous concrete jungle was a blissful break time for this city girl. I even ended up walking past the Friends apartment!

Whilst we were unable to visit Dream Beach, a 50-foot glass-bottom pool and the only sand beach in Manhattan, as our trip fell before its seasonal opening date of May 19, we got to see an NFT gallery event first-hand. The event saw the lobby and bar filled with like-minded creatives, abuzz with the quirky and distinctive artwork that draped the walls of the hotel.

It gave me the chance to see what my life would be like if I ever made the change from a Londoner to a New Yorker.

