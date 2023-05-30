Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai is perfect for people of all ages - here's why

As a regular holiday goer in Dubai, I love recommending hotels to my friends and all of you HELLO! readers. There really is a hotel to suit everyone; whether you’re a loved-up couple, a group of friends, a family or a solo traveller - I have been to a fair few Dubai hotels now to know which one is best for you.

However, my most recent visit to Jumeirah Beach Hotel has probably confused me the most. I struggle to think who it would suit best, because it kind of works for everyone.

Though, having said that, if you like small intimate boutique hotels, this one isn’t for you my friend. This is the kind of hotel that represents Dubai - it’s buzzy and it’s big.

Let’s break it down by first impressions, rooms, food and entertainment - all the good stuff.

The perfect retreat, just steps from the sea

First impressions of Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Well, first impressions really must start at the airport. When you arrive at Dubai airport there is a special Jumeirah waiting area which is so incredible. Sometimes it’s the small things - and this secluded R&R area was ideal while we waited for our transfer to the hotel.

After a 25-minute drive from the airport we were greeted from the car and as soon as you walked into the foyer there's an air of excitement. It’s buzzy, it’s loud and it’s serene all at the same time.

I love a fancy foyer - especially in Dubai when it’s all about grandeur and crystal chandeliers.

Check-in is fast and hassle free. Now onto the rooms…

The rooms at Jumeirah Beach Hotel

My sister and I stayed in an Ocean Club room on the sixth floor. I would highly recommend upgrading to the The Club as you get exclusive access to The Family Club (an exclusive family-friendly lounge), the Sunset Club (a scenic adults only private lounge) - both are ideal if you would love a pre-dinner cocktail or two along with some snacks, as well as afternoon tea, all complimentary for Club guests. Yes, you pay more at the beginning, but it saves you money in the long run. It’s also a great opportunity to meet friends and other holiday goers.

The Club Lounge provides an elevated exclusive experience

Now, let’s talk about the rooms - and more importantly the views! Wow! I was rendered speechless when I walked in to discover a floor to ceiling view of Dubai beach and the Burj hotel. It really is a stunning sight. And I love that all the rooms at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel have a beachfront view.

A serene space to recharge - and with breathtaking views

The contemporary rooms are extremely spacious and a joy to stay in. The bathroom has luxury Elemis products (winning!) but I will say that the showers felt a little small for such a big bathroom space.

© Duncan Chard You also get access to a pool just for Club guests

The food at Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Ok, so the attraction of staying at a Jumeirah Hotel in Dubai is that you get access to the other Jumeirah properties to dine out in if you’re on a half-board stay. Yes, some of these restaurants do come with a supplement charge (an added amount per-person to your bill) but overall, it gives you more choice and turns every night into an adventure as you travel to each hotel via a buggy.

The buggy drivers are all so friendly, too!

At the Jumeirah Beach Hotel you have the luxurious Bastian - this is a French restaurant with a cool Parisian vibe, and even better views. Set on the 26th floor, this is one of those dining experiences you’ll remember forever.

Bastion is a french brasserie with a panoramic view of Dubai

You’ve also got Fika, which is described on the website as a “health conscious hub for nutritious and delicious dishes.” I wish I could say I went straight for the healthy options but I dined there after my seven hour flight with a screaming child sat nearby, so I wanted pizza and I wanted fries. Both were delicious. I can recommend, but you could also find delicious breakfast options totally Gwyneth Paltrow-worthy.

Kitchen Connection is the family friendly dining destination at Jumeirah Beach Hotel

For anyone who loves a sports bar and a burger, you can enjoy a meal at Dhow & Anchor, serving “hearty” gastropub cuisine. This was probably my least favourite restaurant during my stay, but it was super busy so it’s a favourite for a lot of families.

My absolute favourite restaurant at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel had to be Nuska. Set on the beachfront, this has it all. The gorgeous Mediterranean-inspired food, Whispering Angel on ice, a pink flower wall for your Instagram shot and delightful staff to attend to your every wish. Oh, and you can’t forget the view! This is one of those magical restaurants with views of the iconic Burj hotel making you want to pinch yourself.

© Duncan Chard Nuska Beach was my favourite restaurant - so delicious!

During our stay we ventured out to the other Jumeirah hotels to dine; the other two favourites were Zheng He and Shimmers.

I will say that the best restaurants seem to be on the supplement list - this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. I think it would be too good to be true if they were all on the half board list. But I think it’s worth knowing so you can budget accordingly.

Oh, and before I forget! Be sure to go to Floor 24 - the rooftop bar at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel for sundowners. You can watch the incredible sunset while sipping on a cocktail. I would have felt cheated had I not visited this bar while on my stay there. See below a photo of me in front of the amazing sunset.

Is Jumeirah Beach Hotel a good hotel for kids?

Oh my gosh, a million percent yes. This is a spectacular place to go with kids - especially if they’re teenagers - and it’s all because of one thing: Wild Wadi.

Don't be mistaken - Wild Wadi isn't JUST for kids! The whole family will be obsessed

With 30 rides and slides at Wild Wadi Waterpark, and activities scheduled throughout the day, the kids will be entertained.

Sporty kids, rejoice! Tennis courts and football training are also available. There’s also cinema under the stars, as well.

Overall verdict

I loved my visit to Jumeirah Beach Hotel. I'd say it's very different from other hotels I've stayed at in Dubai. It's so big, you almost feel insignificant, but that's not to say you feel unimportant. The staff were attentive without being overbearing, but I do think this is such a kid-friendly hotel to go to - especially if you have a teenager in the mix! Wild Wadi is such a treat and it would be a stone throw from your room - bliss for kids, I'm sure.

Wild Wadi is open year-round

My version of bliss was at the Talise Signature Spa - it was definitely a highlight having a gorgeous massage while on my trip. You can get VIP couples rooms (perfect for any honeymooners!) and various treatments such as cryotherapy, hammam, and even a black diamond non-surgical facial (only in Dubai!) . I had a de-stress massage which was 75 minutes of pure relaxation. I'd return simply to have that treatment again.

Get me back to the Talise spa - and stat! It's award winning for a reason

The food was another highlight of my trip, and I enjoyed cruising along to other Jumeirah hotels to have dinner. Plus, it's fun to have a peek at the other hotels and compare notes.

If you're looking for a kid-friendly hotel with a real atmosphere, this is the one!

Room rates start from £372 per night for a double room. To book, visit booking.com or see more photos at jumeirah.com.



