Inside Prince William and Princess Kate's glittering £2.9k-per-night hotel in Jordan

The Prince and Princess of Wales jet set overseas to attend the Jordanian royal wedding

The Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Jordan to attend the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday 1 June.

William and Kate's surprise attendance at the wedding was confirmed when a royal fan filmed the couple walking through the hotel lobby of The St. Regis Amman in Jordan.

The five-star sister of world-famous St. Regis New York is an established luxury hotel in Jordan's capital city - and provides the ultimate setting for the Prince and Princess' stay. Keep scrolling for an inside look at their lavish royal lodgings while in the city…

The St. Regis Amman boasts 258 hotel rooms, suites, and serviced apartments which promise to "capture the essence of comfort, with refined decor, top-quality amenities and luxury butler service."

The towering hotel combines traditional design with a contemporary atmosphere, along with a slew of exquisite dining venues which offer "eclectic cuisines served in a secret garden, seafood, and Levantine delicacies as well as the legendary St. Regis Bar."

© St Regis Amman The Royal Suite at the St Regis Amman is fitted with luxe marbled bathrooms

While not confirmed which suite Prince William and Princess Kate stayed in, it seems most likely the royals were put up in St Regis' Royal Suite.

© St Regis Amman Inside the five-star Royal Suite at the St Regis Amman

The Royal Suite could easily rival the Prince and Princess of Wales' Kensington Palace home in size and luxury, with floor-to-ceiling window walls, breathtaking views of Amman, two separate wings, three marbled bathrooms, three TVs, plush Frette linens and a bespoke butler service.

© St Regis Amman The hotel also boasts an impressive array of wellbeing amenisties

Despite its promises of luxury, a one-night-stay in the hotel's signature St Regis suite starts at a reasonable 322 Jordanian dinars (£364) per night .

A reservation in the Royal Suite, where Prince William and Princess Catherine most likely stayed, will set guests back from 2604 Jordanian dinars (£2,950) per night. While steeper, the room is an unmatched price in comparison to the couple's £19,000 per night 4,830 sq. ft Penthouse Suite they stayed in at The Cove in the Bahamas.

© St Regis Amman St Regis Amman in Jordan

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's nuptials mark the first major international royal event that Prince William and Kate will attend. In the past, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have attended several royal weddings, such as Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's back in 2010 and Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's in Monaco in 2011.

© Getty William and Kate are guests at the Jordan royal wedding

William and Kate travelled to Jordan without their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are thought to remain at their Windsor home.

