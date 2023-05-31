The Dean Townhouse: Inside Dublin's vibrant new boutique hotel

The Townhouse in Dublin is the hottest new launch from The Dean Group

Nestled a stone's throw away from the heart of Dublin, The Dean Townhouse is the perfect bolthole that mixes the modern and the traditional.

The Townhouse, an old Georgian townhouse that has been transformed into a stunning boutique hotel, is next door to the original site of The Dean Dublin. The extension boasts a new cocktail bar and lounge, an outdoor courtyard and terrace as well as a dedicated event space alongside 49 extra bedrooms.

Throughout the Townhouse, the restored interiors exude a sense of American-style glamour with a warm glow upon the opulent furnishings and slick furnishings. The bedrooms feature a new signature design, decorated in a distinctive colour palate, from sumptuous reds to earthy greens and calming blues.

These are all set with furnishings to complement them, including contrasting fabric headboards, custom-made furniture, and up-and-coming artwork. With custom-made bouncy beds and top-of-the-range bathrooms, each room will certainly invite weary travellers to indulge in a restful night's sleep, while the tasteful decor creates an inviting atmosphere.

The attention to detail extends to every aspect of the room, from the exquisite furnishings to the modern amenities seamlessly integrated thanks to a fully stocked Smeg fridge and munchie trays of Irish goodies.

Dining at The Dean is an affair to remember. The hotel boasts the exceptional rooftop restaurant, Sophie's, offering a stunning panoramic view of Dublin. Our favourite? Definitely, the seafood linguine with prawns, clams and mussels.

Although diners will be spoilt for choice as there's the chance to also devour wood-fired pizzas, salad favourites and succulent steaks.

The Dean Townhouse's prime location in the heart of Dublin makes it the perfect base for exploring the city's rich history and vibrant culture. From its lively pubs and stunning architecture to its literary heritage and thriving arts scene, the Irish city has something for everyone.

With iconic landmarks such as Trinity College and St. Stephen's Green within walking distance from the hotel, guests have easy access to the best that Dublin has to offer. Other cultural hotspots include the lively Temple Bar, the historic Dublin Castle and the world-famous Guinness Storehouse.

Room rates start from £246 per night. To book, visit booking.com or see more photos at thedean.ie.

