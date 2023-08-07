Princess Kate, King Charles & Co's favourite Norfolk hotspots for summer

The Prince and Princess of Wales, King Charles, Princess Anne and more flock to their picturesque Norfolk boltholes during the summer

The arrival of August means the royal family have started their official summer break, temporarily pausing engagements in favour of family time and relaxation away from the spotlight. But where do the royals holiday?

While the late Queen Elizabeth II spent the majority of her summers enjoying solitude at her beloved Scottish bolthole, Balmoral Castle, the royals are also fond of spending time in Norfolk where King Charles and Queen Camilla share their country estate, Sandringham House.

Norfolk is an East Anglian coastal county that not only makes for the perfect seaside stay, but is also the ultimate place to spot the royal family off duty! Loved by the likes of Princess Anne, the King and Queen, and even the Prince and Princess of Wales, the quaint coastal escape is quite the unexpected regal destination.

Keep scrolling to discover all the places royals have been spotted in Norfolk, from their off-duty days at the luscious beaches to their official royal engagements and making memories at the Sandringham Estate…

King's Lynn Train Station, Norfolk The journey from London to Norfolk takes less than two hours on the train, and was the eco-conscious Queen's preferred mode of transport whenever she spending time away from the city. Many of the royals follow suit when they flock to Norfolk, so royal spotting at the station isn't an uncommon activity!

Holkham Bay The late Queen Elizabeth II often walked her beloved corgis along the water's edge, while the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children shared a hearwarming personal video filmed in the dunes of Holkham Bay to mark their tenth wedding anniversary in 2021. WATCH: The Prince and Princess of Wales take their children to Holkham Bay Despite its vastness, Holkham Bay remains relatively secluded throughout the year which could explain its popularity with the royal family.

Sainsbury's, King's Lynn in Norfolk The Princess of Wales has proved time and time again that she's just like every other mum, from taking her children swimming to shopping in the local supermarket. And back in March 202, Kate was spotted in Sainsbury's in King's Lynn, close to the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Sandringham Play Park Princess Kate's Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 inspired a revamp of the adventure playground at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, and visitors have been making use of the brand new attraction that is now open. Prince William and Princess Kate and their three children - Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis - were spotted happily playing in the new Sandringham play park on the Queen’s Norfolk estate as they made the most of the sunshine in April last summer.

Mable's Paint Pot in King's Lynn, Norfolk Kate and her three children love to get crafty and recently made a low-key outing to one of their favourite local attractions in Norfolk, Mable's Paint Pot in Kings Lynn. The family are clearly big fans of Mabel's Paint Pot, which is also a traditional sweet shop. The pottery painting hub is a place "where people of all ages can get creative with ceramics in a truly enchanting and inspiring setting".

St Peter and St Paul's Church, Norfolk When staying in Norfolk, the royal family have been spotted several times attending Church services at St Peter and St Paul's Church in West Newton.

The Rose and Crown Pub, Snettisham in Norfolk In true British style, Prince William likes to enjoy a nice cold pint at the end of long week. The royal tucked into a bowl of chips and pint of Aspalls cider his Norfolk local, The Rose and Crown pub in July 2020. READ: Royals' favourite alcoholic drinks unveiled – Kate Middleton's may shock you

Fakenham Garden Centre, Norfolk Princess Kate brought sunshine to a children's hospice as she joined families to plant a new patio garden. Keen gardener Kate came up with the idea to transform the terrace area at The Nook, near Norwich, and sourced sensory plants and flowers for the outdoor space from Fakenham Garden Centre.

Church of St Mary Magdelene, Sandringham © Getty King Charles is often spotted attending Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene whenever he is residing on the Sandringham estate, as are the Wales family.

Smiths the Bakers, Norfolk It's no secret that the Prince of Wales has quite the sweet tooth, so it comes at no surprise that he has been spotted at local bakery, Smiths the Bakers on the High Street in Norfolk.

Sandringham Flower Show King Charles and Queen Camilla love the annual Sandringham Flower Show, which welcomes competition displays from local Norfolk growers and farmers that include flowers, gardens, cakes and baked goods, as well as vegetables.

Playing football at Sandringham The Sandringham Estate is the royal's official Norfolk retreat, so it's no wonder the royals like to let off some steam when they're not tied up with official royal engagements. Brothers Prince Harry and Prince William were spotted on Christmas Eve in 2015 taking part in the annual Sandringham Football Match on Christmas Eve. Prince Harry even took his wife, Meghan Markle to the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church some years later.