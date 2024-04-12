Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lavish family holidays with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have enjoyed a number of magical family trips with their children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

Family skiing trips are something that Harry experienced from a very young age when he and his brother Prince William used to hit the slopes with their mother Princess Diana and father King Charles from the tender age of six. Therefore it's no surprise that he and his wife took their little ones on their first-ever ski trip earlier this year.

© Getty Prince Harry and Prince William enjoyed ski trips with their parents from a very young age

From living it up in the plummeting snow-covered mountains to a sun-soaked trip to Costa Rica, it's safe to say the Sussexes know how to enjoy a fabulous time away.

Skiing

In February, the family-of-four headed for Powder Mountain Ski Resort with Meghan's close friends Heather Dorak and Kelly McKee Zajfen.

The family trip saw the Duchess pose for a beaming photo alongside her friends mid-ski, the vast mountain skyline providing the picture-perfect backdrop to the image.

Megahn was pictured with her close friends on Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's first ski trip

Sharing details about the family getaway, Heather revealed in the caption: "Wow, what a perfect trip!! My heart is so full. The kids crushed the slopes by day and the adults howled with laughter deep into the night. Truly lucky in love with our wonderful friends!"

The trio looked incredibly glamorous in the holiday snap. The Duchess donned a cosy black puffer jacket coined "The Super Puffer" in long, by the chic brand Aritzia and a matching woolly hat in the beautiful snap. She's also wearing her chic Blenders sunglasses.

Wyoming

Their ski trip wasn't the first time the Sussexes have holidayed with Heather and her family. In July 2022, the group celebrated July 4 together in Jackson Hole Valley in Wyoming.

The Duke and Duchess were pictured enjoying the parade with their children, although only Archie appeared in the photos in which he was captured waving an American flag.

Costa Rica

Ahead of their ski trip in February, the Sussexes headed for a pre-Christmas family holiday to Costa Rica.

In photos obtained by CRHoy, a news publication based in the central American country, Meghan was pictured holding her daughter Lilibet, whose bright blonde ponytail was front and centre of the sweet snap.

The little one's face was obscured from view but the photo showed her wearing a white dress. Meanwhile, glamorous mum Meghan looked stunning wearing a sleek black dress and sunhat.

Canada

Before the arrival of his little sister Princess Lilibet, Archie and his parents celebrated his first Christmas in Canada.

During the holiday in 2019, the Sussex trio enjoyed hiking in Horth Hill Regional Park on Vancouver Island.

Whilst away, Harry and Meghan marked the milestone occasion with an adorable black-and-white photo that showed the young Prince staring at the camera.

Meanwhile, his proud parents could be seen laughing in the background in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Meghan said of the trip: "Just to be able to take in the warmth that we experienced from the people, also just walk around and just see the beauty of Canada. To see Archie go 'ahh' when you walk by and just see how stunning it is, so it meant a lot to us."

South Africa

Their Candian Christmas break wasn't Archie's first trip with his parents. In September 2019, the then-four-month-old joined his parents on their royal tour of South Africa.

© Pool Archie joined his parents in South Africa when he was just four months old

At the time, the new parents couldn't help but gush about what a brilliant baby Archie was. "She was speaking about motherhood and the transition and said that Archie was a good traveller.

"She said the transition was quite smooth because he's an easy baby and he was an easy traveller, Harry said he slept on his chest almost 11 hours (during the flight)," said Waseefa Majiet, a friend of Shaamiela and Ibrahim Samodien who hosted the Sussexes in their home.