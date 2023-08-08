Bronzed royals on holiday: Princess Kate, King Charles and more

Despite the British weather suggesting otherwise, the summer months are typically spent relaxing at home or abroad surrounded by sun, sea and salty air.
Unsurprisingly, the royal family are just as holiday mad as the rest of the nation. Every August, members of the British royal family leave their stately abodes behind them in exchange for some quality time both inside and outside of the UK.
The royal couple adore spending time in Cornwall
The Prince and Princess of Wales typically travel to the Isles of Scilly during their extended August break. During their time away, the couple often head to the beautiful island of Tresco which is known for its idyllic beaches and subtropical plants.
In 2016, the then-Duchess of Cambridge visited the Island of St Martin's with her husband Prince William. Kate looked beautifully bronzed as she travelled aboard the 'Pegasus' boat with the wind whipping through her hair.
The royal showcased his sporty side
The monarch loves a staycation just like the rest of us! Back in 1979, King Charles travelled to Cowes in the Isle of Wight where he put his windsurfing skills to the test.
For the sporty occasion, the father-of-two donned a sleeveless wetsuit, and, rather surprisingly, a pair of blue lace-up trainers. After an afternoon soaking up the sun's rays, His Majesty debuted the ultimate sunkissed glow.
Princess Diana looked gorgeous in pastel yellow
It goes without saying that the late Princess Diana always looked flawless no matter the occasion. Back in August 1987, Diana enjoyed a memorable holiday with the Spanish royal family at the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca.
During their time away, the mother-of-two rocked a gorgeously rich tan which she accentuated with her summer wardrobe.
In a bid to highlight her natural glow, Diana donned a lemon-yellow linen two piece which featured a short-sleeved shirt and a pair of matching trousers. Sublime!
Charles, William and Harry visited Balmoral
The late Queen adored Balmoral, and it seems her love for the Scottish bolthole has been passed on to the likes of King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry.
In a candid throwback picture, the royal trio could be seen walking alongside the River Dee on the Balmoral Castle Estate. They were joined by their charming pet dogs Tigga and Widgeon.In the snap, Charles and William looked more bronzed than ever as they smiled for the camera.
The father-son duo both had their sleeves rolled up as if to even out their natural glow.
The couple rocked subtle tans whilst skiing in Switzerland
Loved-up couple Prince William and Princess Kate looked smitten as they used a T-bar lift whilst holidaying in Klosters, Switzerland in March 2008.Evidently blessed with glorious sunshine, the mother-of-three was pictured looking beautifully sunkissed as she took to the slopes.
The fashionista unveiled her golden tan
Style queenLady Amelia Windsor is very much an It-girl thanks to her impeccable wardrobe and flawless style. In July 2022, the royal model dazzled fans when she shared a carousel of photos from her summer trip to the City of Lights.
Embracing the Parisian lifestyle, Amelia, 27, could be seen reclining in a pistachio green chair with her bronzed limbs on full display.
Princess Diana nailed beach chic
Princess Diana is no stranger to a bold beach look, and in 1993, the blonde beauty showcased her gorgeous curves as she took to the sea whilst holidaying in the Caribbean.
The sunkissed royal was snapped enjoying the waves in a bright tangerine-hued bikini – and it's fair to say, neon shades are a must when it comes to showing off a honeyed tan.