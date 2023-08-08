Bronzed royals on holiday: Princess Kate, King Charles and more

The late Queen Elizabeth II spent every summer at her Scottish bolthole in Balmoral

Despite the British weather suggesting otherwise, the summer months are typically spent relaxing at home or abroad surrounded by sun, sea and salty air.

Unsurprisingly, the royal family are just as holiday mad as the rest of the nation. Every August, members of the British royal family leave their stately abodes behind them in exchange for some quality time both inside and outside of the UK.

WATCH: Where the royals holiday

The late Queen Elizabeth II famously escaped to Balmoral, whilst the likes of Prince William and Princess Kate frequently head to the Isles of Scilly with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As we yearn for a sunny spell, join the team at HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of the royal family's best bronzed moments…

1 7 © Getty The royal couple adore spending time in Cornwall The Prince and Princess of Wales typically travel to the Isles of Scilly during their extended August break. During their time away, the couple often head to the beautiful island of Tresco which is known for its idyllic beaches and subtropical plants. In 2016, the then-Duchess of Cambridge visited the Island of St Martin's with her husband Prince William. Kate looked beautifully bronzed as she travelled aboard the 'Pegasus' boat with the wind whipping through her hair.

2 7 © Getty The royal showcased his sporty side The monarch loves a staycation just like the rest of us! Back in 1979, King Charles travelled to Cowes in the Isle of Wight where he put his windsurfing skills to the test. For the sporty occasion, the father-of-two donned a sleeveless wetsuit, and, rather surprisingly, a pair of blue lace-up trainers. After an afternoon soaking up the sun's rays, His Majesty debuted the ultimate sunkissed glow.

3 7 © Getty Princess Diana looked gorgeous in pastel yellow It goes without saying that the late Princess Diana always looked flawless no matter the occasion. Back in August 1987, Diana enjoyed a memorable holiday with the Spanish royal family at the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca. You may also like 20 incredible photos of the royals enjoying their summer holiday at Balmoral During their time away, the mother-of-two rocked a gorgeously rich tan which she accentuated with her summer wardrobe. In a bid to highlight her natural glow, Diana donned a lemon-yellow linen two piece which featured a short-sleeved shirt and a pair of matching trousers. Sublime!

4 7 © Getty Charles, William and Harry visited Balmoral The late Queen adored Balmoral, and it seems her love for the Scottish bolthole has been passed on to the likes of King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry. In a candid throwback picture, the royal trio could be seen walking alongside the River Dee on the Balmoral Castle Estate. They were joined by their charming pet dogs Tigga and Widgeon.In the snap, Charles and William looked more bronzed than ever as they smiled for the camera. The father-son duo both had their sleeves rolled up as if to even out their natural glow.

5 7 © Getty The couple rocked subtle tans whilst skiing in Switzerland Loved-up couple Prince William and Princess Kate looked smitten as they used a T-bar lift whilst holidaying in Klosters, Switzerland in March 2008.Evidently blessed with glorious sunshine, the mother-of-three was pictured looking beautifully sunkissed as she took to the slopes.

6 7 © Instagram The fashionista unveiled her golden tan Style queen Lady Amelia Windsor is very much an It-girl thanks to her impeccable wardrobe and flawless style. In July 2022, the royal model dazzled fans when she shared a carousel of photos from her summer trip to the City of Lights. Embracing the Parisian lifestyle, Amelia, 27, could be seen reclining in a pistachio green chair with her bronzed limbs on full display.