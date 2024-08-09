Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's secret girls' trip they kept off Instagram

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice aren't just sisters, they're "best friends" too. The royal siblings, who are the only two daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, have made no secret of their closeness, experiencing motherhood together, sharing outfits, and travelling the world in tandem.

In Eugenie's birthday post shared to Instagram in honour of her older sister's birthday, it was revealed that the York sisters embarked on a secret trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

"Happy birthday dearest Beabea!! What an inspiration you are. You've paved the way for your little sissy. Love you," Eugenie penned on social media, sharing a series of photos of the pair at Manal AlDowayan's trampoline installation.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie visited Saudi Arabia in April

The unique installation titled "Now you see me, now you don't" was created by the Saudi Arabian artist to address water scarcity in AlUla, the home of Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The sisters showed off their playful side in the fun snaps, jumping for joy on the trampolines situated in the desert.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie The Princess showed off her fun side at a trampoline park in AlUla in Saudi Arabia

The royal girls' trip was in aid of a World Economic Forum event in which Princess Beatrice was a speaker. The royal mother-of-one, who shares daughter Sienna with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, spoke on entrepreneurship in the 21st century and how businesses are responding to a climate where social agendas are at the forefront.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's sweet sisterly bond

At the time, it was only reported that Princess Beatrice had a speaking role at the event, suggesting her youngest sister had booked the trip to support her beloved "sissy".

© Getty Beatrice and Eugenie share a close sibling relationship

Eugenie previously shed light on her tight-knit relationship with her older sister during an episode of the White Wine Question Time podcast in 2023.

"Beatrice and I, our whole lives, we've always had each other," Eugenie began.

"We're the only ones going through exactly what the other is going through at exactly that time as a girl – in our family, our place of work, whatever it is. I think that's extraordinary to think about. We're not twins, yet you go through life knowing exactly what the other one is going through. She's my big sissy, she's a legend."