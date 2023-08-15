Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo jets off to mystery location after child-free break with royal wife

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is looking forward to an exciting work trip, he announced online on Tuesday, just weeks after he and his royal wife went away without their daughter Sienna, who was left with granny and grandad, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew.

The interior design pro took to Instagram to share a stunning photo, announcing the news: "Heading to the mountains to see a new private client project." The image showed a wood-clad cabin with amazing floor-to-ceiling views of a spectacular mountain. The space is beautifully curated with a farmhouse table, a large cosy sofa and an open fire.

Fans commended the interiors in the comments section with one writing: "Absolutely stunning. I adore this type of design, Cathedral ceiling and that view to die for. Wow!" as others added things like: "Breathtaking" and: "Wow.

Edoardo did not tag the exact location of his client's residence and one follower remarked: "Would love to know what country that's in."

Edoardo's trip comes after Sarah Ferguson revealed that he and Beatrice had been away, spending time as a couple. Speaking on her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, she said: "Beatrice and Edo are away so Gee-Gee is in charge, it's really quite amusing. I wished for the time that Sienna would come in and say Gee-Gee let's come and play and now every minute of the day she wants to come and play!"

Again, it is unknown where they went on their child-free getaway, but they were back in the UK in time for Beatrice's birthday, where they celebrated with cupcakes Sienna had made with her doting grandmother.

© Getty Grandmother Sarah Ferguson has been babysitting

The father-of-one's work is quite fascinating, and his followers love clips shared to his own feed as well as the brand's Instagram. Just last week, Edoardo revealed a lounge transformation to die for.

The mesmerising clip showed a beautiful living space being put together by a team of people. Fans could watch them unwrapping brand new sofas and assembling a futuristic TV that sits behind a mirror above the mantelpiece.

Edoardo's company creates amazing spaces

This year, Edoardo has been in New York for a major project on a $54.6 million penthouse. He even gave an interview to Architectural Digest, showing off his latest creation.

The jaw-dropping 6,512-square-foot apartment features a dining space with a wooden table and a spectacular view, a modern kitchen and a free-standing tub in the bathroom.

Speaking about the day they first set eyes on the property, he said: "We popped up above the clouds into the sunshine like we were on an airplane." It looks so dreamy!