How Princess Beatrice & Princess Eugenie spent their summer holidays apart The royal sisters had very different plans

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie share an incredibly close relationship, but the royal sisters appear to have spent their summer socialising in very different circles.

The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are both adjusting to motherhood after welcoming their royal babies in 2021 and have enjoyed several recent getaways with their intimate family. From Beatrice's unexpected trip to Glastonbury to Eugenie's sun-soaked St Tropez getaway, the siblings have enjoyed the summer with their respective husbands and newborns, but are yet to have been seen together.

Aside from enjoying a brief weekend of fun at their grandmother the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations together, scroll on to discover how Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have spent their summers apart.

Princess Beatrice's holiday to Malaga

The royal siblings have enjoyed many a luxury holiday

The royal sisters are no strangers to a luxury holiday, but that doesn't stop them from flying on commercial airlines from time to time. Spotted flying with budget airline Wizz Air back in August, a source revealed to HELLO! that Princess Beatrice took the jet from Malaga airport to London Gatwick airport after flying back from a family holiday.

The source explained: "I was so shocked to see Princess Beatrice flying Wizz Air. She was travelling with her family and had a child's car seat with her."

Princess Beatrice joins the crowds at Glastonbury

Thousands of festival-goers descended on Worthy Farm in June to attend the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury, one of the world's most iconic music festivals. Amongst those rocking wellies and hitting the crowds was Princess Beatrice, joined by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo enjoyed the music at Glastonbury

Photographs snapped on day four of the festival show the 33-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew putting on a casual display in a chic denim dress and white trainers, layering with a relaxed black jacket.

Princess Eugenie relocates to Portugal

Princess Eugenie has likely spent a lot of time getting to know her new family base at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club in Portugal this summer.

Princess Eugenie recently relocated to Portugal

According to the Telegraph, Eugenie and son August relocated with her husband Jack Brooksbank as he embarked on a new business venture alongside property tycoon, Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development there. Princess

Eugenie soaks up the sun in St Tropez

Princess Eugenie was spotted in St Tropez this summer

According to Instagram account Deuxmoi, the royal mother was spotted enjoying a tipple in the upmarket coastal town on the French Riviera. "Princess Eugenie of England spotted leaving a bar in St Tropez!! She looked amazing," read the source.

The glamorous destination is a regular hotspot for celebrities and royals alike, with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice sharing many a holiday in the South of France with their parents growing up.

