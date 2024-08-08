Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie posts rare photo of Princess Beatrice on aunt duties with son Ernest
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie embracing© Dave Benett

Princess Eugenie posts rare photo of Princess Beatrice on aunt duties with son Ernest

The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have a close bond

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice marked her marked her 36th birthday on Thursday and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, shared the sweetest photos of her older sibling.

Although Eugenie chose to front the post with snaps of herself and Beatice at a trampoline park at the Saudi Arabian city of AlUla, it was the final image that really captured hearts. In the adorable image, Beatrice could be seen being a doting aunt to Eugenie's young son Ernest, who turned one in May.

In the snap, which was presumably taken in Easter, Beatrice surprises Ernest in a pair of bunny ears, while the young tot sits on a blanket by a patch of daffodils. Beatrice's face was a picture of joy as Ernest looked lovingly at his auntie.

Showcasing their bond, Eugenie penned: "Happy birthday dearest Beabea!! What an inspiration you are. You've paved the way for your little sissy. Love you."

Princess Beatrice wore bunny ears to amuse her nephew Ernest at Easter© Instagram / @princesseugenie
Princess Beatrice wore bunny ears to amuse her nephew Ernest at Easter

Eugenie and Beatrice's bond was also on full display in one of the photos as the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson jumped for joy while on a trampoline.

Eugenie isn't the only royal to have sent well-wishes to Beatrice on her special day as mum Sarah also shared a sweet tribute.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in AlUla © Instagram / @princesseugenie
Eugenie and Beatrice showed off their close bond

"Happy birthday my wonderful Beatrice," the Duchess of York wrote. "You are the most amazing daughter, mother, stepmother, sister, wife and woman!

"I feel so privileged to be able to learn from you every day. You continue to inspire me and those around you with your warmth, curiosity, and zest for life. I love you. Happy birthday."

Princess Beatrice jumping on a trampoline park in AlUla in Saudi Arabia© Instagram / @princesseugenie
The sisters visited Saudi Arabia in April

The author, 64, also shared a tender black and white photo of her kissing the top of Beatrice's head in a never-seen-before snap.

It's not yet clear how Beatrice will choose to celebrate her birthday, but when she turned 35 last year, mum Sarah revealed that it was Beatrice's daughter, Sienna, who took centre stage.

Sienna Mapelli Mozzi wearing floral dress on 2nd birthday© Instagram / @edomapellimozzi
Sienna took centre stage at Beatrice's last birthday

The children's author shared that Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi threw a fairy-themed picnic for the young, complete with a treasure hunt and fairy wings.

