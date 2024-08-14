Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy enjoys zen break as singer returns to UK

It's been well over a year since Matty Healy and Taylor Swift split following a brief romance, but with a section of Taylor's Eras Tour dedicated to the 1975 frontman, it makes sense that Matty has left UK shores ahead of his ex returning to London for the final European dates of her tour.

Matty isn't one to shy away from controversy, but ensuring he's out of the country while Taylor performs in London, where Matty owns a home, is a clever way to dodge the inevitable drama that follows Taylor around.

The 1975 musician is currently soaking up the sun in the Cayman Islands alongside his fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel.

Far from a raucous trip, Matty and Gabbriette appear to be enjoying a health retreat, with photos from their luxury trip showing them engaging in meditation and yoga sessions, as well as cold plunges and boxing sessions.

The newly-engaged couple have been joined by several of Gabbriette's pals for the holiday, with the whole gang posing for balcony photos and enjoying the sun together.

Matty has certainly had a turbulent time since his romance with Taylor, receiving hate from her army of fans, so it meant a lot to his devoted fans that he is enjoying a break.

"Matty meditating with Gabbriette and friends on the Cayman Islands is so iconic and I am so happy that they all have a good time and can relax," one fan praised, while another commented: "Matty in his yoga and zen era."

Luxury hotel

Matty and Gabbriette are staying at Palm Heights in Grand Cayman, where a Creative Wellness Retreat centring on pole dancing is currently taking place.

The retreat calls itself a "training and creative experience", intended to bring together people of various creative disciplines for a week of movement and creative performance.

Each day includes yoga, a pole class and an element of social creative collaboration - as well as cold water therapy.

The hotel says that the aim of the retreat is to create a safe space to connect, share goals and reflections, and heal through the power of movement.

With prices starting at $4,000, the trip also includes massages and mobility workshops. We're picturing Matty leaving the retreat feeling nimble, refreshed and ready to start work on the new 1975 albums *fingers crossed*.