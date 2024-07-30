Billionaire showdown: Inside the superyachts owned by Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg & more

From swanky holiday homes decked out with mind-boggling gadgets, to flash cars and sparkling jewellery collections, it's fair to say that the mega rich certainly know how to splash their cash…
In recent years, an increasing number of billionaires have pushed the boat out, opting to amplify their eye-watering fortunes with a travel-themed toy. Enter the superyacht - those elusive sea-faring beasts so often seen in Bond movies.
Tech giants Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are among those making a splash in the world of luxurious boats. Keep scrolling for the ultimate billionaire showdown…
1/7
Jeff Bezos
Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos is the proud owner of Koru - a 417-ft Oceanco sailing yacht. It's thought to be the world's largest sailing yacht and features a three-masted schooner, gold paintwork, and a sculpture of his fiancee, Lauren Sanchez.
His yacht also boasts a large pool, a seating area on the bowsprit, a cinema, multiple lounges and business areas. It's tailed by a smaller support vessel which is rumoured to carry a submarine, a luxury car, a helicopter and more.
2/7
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg recently purchased a £237 million mega yacht. His luxurious 118-m boat boasts its very own aircraft hangar, and a support vessel dubbed the Wingman which is thought to be worth a whopping £24 million.
His main yacht - which can accommodate 26 guests and 50 crew members - features a beach club area, a beauty centre, and a cinema room.
3/7
Roman Abramovich
Former Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich snapped up Eclipse for £623 million. Built by Blohm+Voss of Hamburg, the vessel is a behemoth of a boat complete with two swimming pools, a mini submarine and two helicopter pads.
Beyond this, it has 18 suites, a 77m gym, a beauty salon, a beach club - complete with a pizza oven and barbecue - and a cinema.
4/7
Bernard Arnault
CEO of LVMH, Bernard Arnault, owns a midnight blue yacht called Symphony which reportedly cost $150 million to construct.
The main vessel boasts a 6-metre glass-bottom swimming pool, an outdoor cinema, a jacuzzi and eight guest cabins. Other amenities include a piano, a steam room and a beach club.
5/7
James Packer
Australian billionaire James Packer has bagged himself a 354-ft superyacht which goes by the name of IJE.
The $200 million luxury cruiser accommodates 22 people and features a cinema, a luxurious beauty room, a sauna, a swimming pool and a gym.
6/7
Evan Spiegel
Snap inc. founder Evan Spiegel owns a $200 million superyacht named Bliss. The 327-ft long vessel boasts three swimming pools, a spa, a beach club and a gym. It can accommodate up to 18 guests in nine suites.
7/7
The Sultan of Oman
The former Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said al Said, was the proud owner of palatial yacht, Al Said. It was constructed in 2006 and is thought to be one of the world's largest superyachts, accommodating 70 guests and 174 crew members.
The ultra-luxurious vessel includes conference facilities, a cinema, and a jacuzzi. It was sold to the royal family of Qatar for roughly $600 million after 16 years of ownership.