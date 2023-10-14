Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fly to the Caribbean without Archie and Lilibet - all the details

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have jetted off to Canouan, a small three-mile wide island in the Caribbean for a romantic break without their two young children.

In a picture published by the Daily Mail, the two were spotted reportedly leaving a gourmet food store inside the Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Marina in Glossy Bay, on the south side of the tiny island – known for being where "billionaires go to escape millionaires".

Meghan wore an ivory maxi dress by Chloe that she paired with a white panama hat and white Goyard tote, while Harry wore a simple tee and shorts, with a black baseball cap.

© Samir Hussein Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Bondi Beach on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia

Canouan Island is located in St. Vincent & The Grenadines, and bills itself as "becoming one of the most sought-after luxury destinations in the world". It is home to gorgeous white-sand beaches and clear blue waters, a championship golf course and a luxury superyacht marina.

There are various options for the royals to stay at, but Meghan is known for her friendship with Markus Anderson, the Chief Membership Officer of Soho House, so they may have Soho Beach House, which costs $1,200; members like Meghan pay $1,020 per night.

© Karwai Tang Harry and Meghan recently returned from Germany

They were pictured outside of Faye, one of several retail stores in the Marina that offers an "exclusive selection of fresh seasonal organic products, from vegetables to cheeses, sweets, seafood and exclusive meat cuts’ imported from France".

Their trip comes after they flew into New York City to take part in a mental wellness summit, hosted by their Archewell Foundation. Taking place on World Mental Health Day, Meghan referenced her own experience as a mother to Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, during her talk with Carson Daly.

© Getty Meghan and Harry were moved by the families' stories at the Archewell Foundation'S mental health summit in NYC

Joined by grieving parents who have tragically lost children in connection with their social media use, as well as experts, the royals spoke of the need for positive change in online safety.

Meghan said: "Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life… outside of course, being a wife to this one [Prince Harry]. "But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened by how it's continuing to change and this will be in front of us.

"They say being a parent - the days are long, but the years are short. So it worries me, but I'm also given a lot of hope and a lot of energy by the progress we've made in the past year."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry return to New York for Archewell's mental health summit

Speaking about the families she had met who have sadly lost children, she explained: “A year ago we met some of the families, not all of them. At that time, it was impossible to not be in tears as I’m sure so many of you have been today hearing these stories.

“As parents, our kids are really young – they’re two-and-a-half and four-and-a-half – but social media is not going away. “I think by design, there is an entry point that is supposed to be positive, in creating community and something has devolved, and there is no way to hear that and not try to help these families have their stories be heard.