I was at Prince Harry's Invictus Games for Day 3 - and these were today's unbelievable highlights

Come with me as I take you through day three of Prince Harry's Invictus Games….

Well, what a first day. It's hard not to walk into the Invictus Games without feeling overwhelmed with inspiration and my first day at Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena didn't disappoint.

I flew in for the third day of the event when Prince Harry graced fans with an appearance at the Athletics final. Next to him sat Gloria Orwoba, a senator from Kenya who campaigns for period poverty and is taking impressive steps to make change.

© Instagram Gloria shared her inspirational plans to end period poverty

One thing is for sure, and that is that Harry has dazzled everyone with his kind heart, with Gloria lauding him as unbelievably "caring," and "so human and down-to-earth". I also chatted with a number of members of the Nigerian team who were in incredibly high spirits. This year is the country's debut at the games and they are currently the only African country taking part.

But Gloria, who was dressed head-to-toe in Kenyan colours - complete with a wide-brimmed hat and matching Kenyan-inspired nails - was determined to change that. She spent her time telling the Prince about her hopes to have Kenya take part, and even one day host the games. Read more about their conversation here.

© NurPhoto Gloria told the Prince her goal to get Kenya in the next games

Shot-put competitor Ezekiel, a member of the Nigerian team, couldn't wait to show off his impressive Invictus tattoo but told me he was gutted that he didn't get to show it to Prince Harry, However, I think it's safe to say he would have loved it! See his tattoo in the video below.

Nigerian competitor Ezekiel showed off his Invictus tattoo

Ezekiel, and his team-mate, 200-metre competitor Gosa truly personified the Invictus Games which was an exceptional thing to witness. Ezekiel said: "I'm Invictus to the core," whilst Gosa was beaming about just how much it means to connect with those who have gone through what he has gone through.

"It means a lot to be here especially meeting people with similar stories to me, sharing experiences and our challenges and how we overcome our challenges. Being here, seeing all the lovely people, the love, the connection, it's been amazing," he said.

© Chris Jackson Fans flooded around the Duke of Sussex

The heart-warming confessions were perfectly juxtaposed by the evening's events where I saw Prince Harry sitting front row at the wheelchair rugby finals. It was UK vs. US which sparked a friendly competition amongst audience members who had perfected their respective chants.

One thing that did unite everyone was the high-energy playlist which included an upbeat remix of Sweet Caroline. The atmosphere was electric and the floor pounded with excitement as fans danced away to the big hits. In between their chants and dances, they made a beeline for the Duke of Sussex.

© Chris Jackson Prince Harry's heart was stolen by Daisy the sausage dog!

He looked at ease all evening and kindly posed with countless children and excited punters. He was even paid a visit by Daisy the sausage dog, who certainly stole his heart as he gave her a stroke. Daisy belongs to Martha Prinsloo a former army medic and UK competitor in archery, powerlifting, and swimming

After a hectic and exciting first day, I'm effervescent with anticipation for the week ahead. Not to mention Meghan Markle's arrival tomorrow, which will certainly go down a treat with tournament-goers!