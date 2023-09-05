Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange kisses in romantic holiday snaps

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked so loved up during their dating days

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dated in secret before the world found out about their romance, and they even managed to sneak away on an off-grid African escape during their early dating days.

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, intimate Polaroid photos from their special getaway were revealed in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. Did you see the pictures?

The happy couple were seen exchanging kisses and smiling in these cute moments captured on camera during their three-week African safari in Botswana. In the snaps, both of them wore blue outfits and Harry had sunglasses on. Meghan also wore a trilby-style straw hat in two of the images.

In another snap from the same trip, the Duchess of Sussex was seen sporting denim shorts and a casual khaki sleeveless jacket, while she posed in front of an African plain.

Before Meghan even touched down at their destination, she was filled with excitement and snapped an aeroplane selfie before she boarded. See, she's just like the rest of us!

The royal couple look so loved up in these throwback photos

The brunette beauty gave a pouty smile wearing Ray-Ban sunglasses with a light grey scarf wrapped around her neck. In the background, the Air Botswana jet could be seen in all its glory, showing that the couple took a commercial flight for their adventure, rather than opting for a private jet.

Meghan took a minute to take a selfie before boarding

While the image popped up on screen, Meghan said: "I'm getting on the plane, and I'm going to the middle of the bush. What? What am I doing? What if we don't like each other? And then we're stuck in the middle of the bush in a tent."

Speaking of whisking Meghan away for what was, in fact, their third date, the Prince said during the couple's engagement interview: "We camped out with each other under the stars…Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other."

As we know, this was just the beginning of their blossoming romance and the pair went on to marry in 2018. They tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday 19 May surrounded by many members of the royal family and millions tuned in to watch the nuptials on TV.

Following their wedding ceremony, the newlyweds went on a horse-drawn carriage procession around Windsor.

As well as a small reception in Windsor, the couple had their glittering evening wedding reception at Frogmore House, complete with Idris Elba DJing and a spectacular firework display.