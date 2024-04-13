Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's overnight stay at $8000 a night luxury Palm Beach resort

After a day in the sweltering Florida heat playing polo, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a night of luxury at the Four Seasons Hotel in Palm Beach, where palatial suites, fit for a Prince, go for over $8000 a night.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were spotted walking through the pool area on Saturday April 13, with mom-of-two Meghan wearing white capri pants and a black top, while Harry kept it casual in a black tee and what appeared to be blue chinos and sneakers.

The Four Seasons is the island's only five-diamond, five-star resort, boasting four "picturesque pools and acres of private beachfront".

© Four Seasons Palm Beach Four Seasons Palm Beach is a beachside resort

The Sea Breeze Suite is the "grandest, most desirable residential-style suite" which offers "an authentically coastal lifestyle with its first-floor location welcoming in the fresh sea breezes".

"Relax in two oceanfront bedrooms, a comfortable media room along with private, direct access to the pool and the pristine beach just steps beyond, plus enjoy the option to connect to an additional guest room for a three-bedroom sanctuary," the resort's website reads.

© Four Seasons Palm Beach Living room in Sea Breeze Suite at Four Seasons Palm Beach

© Four Seasons Palm Beach View from Sea Breeze Suite at Four Seasons Palm Beach

© Four Seasons Palm Beach Bedroom in Sea Breeze Suite at Four Seasons Palm Beach

There are two restaurants to dine in, as well as Florie's bar which "features seasonally changing, garden-driven cocktails and aperitifs" which highlight "the versatility of fresh herbs and botanicals sourced from the Resort’s garden".

Guests at the resort can also enjoy a variety of experiences, including taking the opportunity to explore the nearby Everglades National Park from a private airboat, enjoy a spot of tennis on the resort's courts, dive into the warm waters for snorkeling, kayaking or paddle boarding, or relax in a secluded beach cabana with the Atlantic ocean drifting on to the shore.

The hotel also works closely with the local polo community, and offers masterclasses with "America’s leading polo player on select dates".

© Four Seasons Palm Beach Florie's bar and restaurant at Four Seasons Palm Beach

For guests who are in need of a massage, the resort hosts a day spa for rest and recuperation, while it also offers weekly sunrise beach yoga.

The former working royals were in Florida as Harry took part in the annual Royal Salute Polo Challenge, which benefits Harry's charity, Sentebale. The Duchess of Sussex was there to cheer on her husband, and give him a congratulatory kiss as his team Sentebale won the day's trophy.

© Alamy Prince Harry and wife Meghan kiss as she presents his polo team with the trophy for winning the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale

The Duke of Sussex, 39, went head-to-head against his longtime friend Nacho Figueras in the tournament, while Meghan was joined by Serena Williams.

HELLO! was told that the tennis player watched the games from the team tent with Meghan, and she was later driven onto the field with Meghan and Delfina Blaquier Nacho's wife, in a golf cart for the trophy ceremony, with the three women all smiles after a long day in the sun watching the polo.