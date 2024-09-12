5 hotels with totally unique amenities you never knew you needed

While some travellers are focused on discovering new countries and cities, others are all about unwinding, relaxing and making the most of their hotel’s amenities - whether that be a swimming pool, a spa, or gym or other sports facilities. And whilst most hotels have those amenities, others go above and beyond.

Ever heard of a hotel that features a 400-year-old Japanese Garden? And how about one which provides an in-room guitar concierge?

Here, HELLO! is looking at five incredibly secret perks, as revealed by Hotels.com’s annual Hotel Room Innsights Report, that some hotels offer - and you never knew you needed, until now!

Hotel New Otani Tokyo The Main

This luxury hotel located in Chiyoda, Tokyo offers an incredible array of restaurants and shops, but the main attraction is its beautiful 10-acre Japanese garden, which dates back over 400 years.

Hotel New Otani Tokyo The Main has a beautiful 10-acre Japanese garden

The Four Seasons Hotel Austin

This upscale hotel is located on the banks of Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin, Texas. It offers rooms with scenic views of the lake or city skyline and exceptional service. While the hotel features a heated saltwater pool, a spa, and a fitness centre, they provide something unique - an in-room guitar concierge for guests who want to strum on a premium guitar.

The Four Seasons Hotel Austin an in-room guitar concierge

The Sentinel Hotel

The Sentinel is a chic boutique hotel situated in downtown Portland, Oregon. Housed in two historic buildings, it is known for its elegant design and personalized service, including a Very Important Pets service, which gives access to top groomers and a pet acupuncturist for stressed pets.

The Sentinel Hotel is situated in downtown Portland, Oregon

The Montague on the Gardens

The Montague on the Gardens is a charming boutique hotel in Bloomsbury, London, overlooking the private gardens of the Bedford Estate. It is characterised by its traditional British elegance and personalized service. It’s perfectly located next to the British Museum and as a guest, the hotel can arrange for you to take a private guided tour of it.

The Montague on the Gardens in London

The Villa Gallici Hôtel & Spa

This luxurious 5-star boutique hotel can be found in Aix-en-Provence, France. It is renowned for its elegant Provencal-style decor and features a world-class spa, an outdoor pool, and gourmet dining that highlights local French cuisine. It’s here that you get something many hotels don’t offer - a personalised wine-tasting experience in their cellar.