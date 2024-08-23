I took my children on their first long-haul getaway to St Lucia - and it was 'the best holiday ever'

Having never flown long haul with my two children, when the opportunity to travel to Windjammer in St Lucia came up, the prospect of a nine-hour flight almost made me turn it down. Thankfully, I put my fears aside and embarked on what has now been described by my children as "the best holiday ever".

We had never been to the Caribbean and I knew it was a tropical destination, but that hot air that hits you in the face as soon as you leave the plane was still a surprise.

WATCH: Inside St Lucia's Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort

After disembarking, we travelled by taxi from the south, where the airport is located, to the north, where the enchanting Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort is nestled on the island’s northwest coast. This picturesque retreat definitely proved to be the ultimate destination for a family of four, including our two water lovers.

© Andrea Caamano We experienced two different villas during our stay - this one was located just by the beach

We arrived just as the sun was setting and we were warmly greeted by our "butler", who would be on hand to guide us through our stay: whether it be booking restaurants, suggesting fun day trips or answering our Whatsapp queries at any time.

We were swiftly escorted to our ocean-front villa, a luxurious haven featuring two large bedrooms, the most stunning and spacious living room and kitchen and of course, a rooftop swimming pool where we watched the final rays of sun disappear.

© Andrea Caamano The villas feature a large outdoor terrace, perfect for family downtime

Our private swimming pool quickly became a family favourite, offering endless hours of fun and relaxation under the St Lucian sun.

The restaurant options at Windjammer are plentiful and whilst on the first night we opted for Jammers, we made sure to take full advantage of our all-inclusive package and tried them all during our stay. Spoiler, we loved them all, but Jammers remained a family favourite, not only because of the views, but the options were just perfect for our children.

© Andrea Caamano Our bedroom had gorgeous views of the Caribbean sea

Our days were filled with lots of fun hours at the beach and our private pool, but on two separate occasions we managed to get the children out of the water to enjoy some St Lucian activities outside of the resort.

© Andrea Caamano The children's bedroom was spacious and featured two beds and equally stunning views of the ocean

Our first experience was a bamboo rafting adventure down the tranquil waters of the Roseau River. The experience was unique. As we glided gently downstream, we marvelled at the birds and butterflies while our knowledgeable guide shared fascinating insights about the local flora and fauna. It was a serene escape that provided a unique perspective on St Lucia’s natural beauty.

© Andrea Caamano The children enjoying our bamboo rafting adventure down the tranquil waters of the Roseau River

The following morning we embarked on a thrilling aerial tram tour through the island's rainforest. Suspended high above the treetops, we soared through the lush greenery. This breathtaking journey offered panoramic views of the island's verdant landscape, and the kids were in awe. Thankfully, they weren’t very keen on the zip line, and I won’t lie, neither was I!

St Lucia offers many more activities which you can discover and book via the St Lucia Turism Authority.

© Andrea Caamano Each villa is unique in design and features a private terrace and plunge pool

The majority of our holiday was spent on site, with good reason. Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort was the perfect place to relax and have fun with the children, creating unforgettable memories for our family. From the serene ocean-front villas to the fun water activities, every moment was a testament to the enchanting allure of St Lucia. Whether you're seeking a tranquil escape or an action-packed adventure, this tropical haven promises an unforgettable experience for families of all ages.

© Andrea Caamano The resort is tucked away on a lush hillside along the cobalt Caribbean Sea

For those dreaming of a sun-kissed getaway where every detail is taken care of, Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort is your ultimate destination. We can't wait to return and create more magical memories in this island paradise.

© Andrea Caamano Hammocks are available - perfect to relax in after lunch

Windjammer Landing Resort and Residences offers Hilltop 2 Bedroom villas with pool from $978/night USD on a B&B basis or starting at $1436/night USD. Find the best deals at TUI, British Airways, Virgin Holidays or booking.com.

FYI, our travel journalism is written and edited by our expert writers to inspire readers. Hotel reviews have been independently reviewed by our expert writers who are usually hosted on a complimentary basis, but this never affects our review process.

