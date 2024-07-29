I went back to nature in the Maldives as a solo traveller on Helengeli

Since becoming a honeymooner's paradise, tourism in The Maldives has been thriving with an incredible 12% increase in arrivals last year. It's no surprise therefore that the beautiful South Asian archipelago of 1,192 coral islands has been on my bucket list for years.

The Maldives isn't just for romantic lovers, however. Putting the Maldives firmly on the map as a destination for nature lovers too, OBLU NATURE Helengeli By Sentido hit all the marks as a solo traveller.

© Mohamed Muha From the moment I set foot on the Helengeli, I was charmed by its wild, rugged coastline and crystal-clear waters

The all-inclusive resort reopened in December after a revamp, cementing its status as the go-to destination for guests seeking a slice of the real Maldives, unfiltered. Forget influencers swanning about taking selfies on the beaches, and think of deserted white sand beaches, snorkelling along a natural reef and being lulled to sleep by the sound of crashing waves.

Helengeli's natural beauty

From the moment I set foot on the island, I was charmed by its wild, rugged coastline and crystal-clear waters. Helengeli is only 810 metres long and 80 metres wide, providing a new meaning to the concept of barefoot luxury thanks to its walkable sandy path.

Located in the North Malé atoll, the island straddles a channel and is home to a unique house reef teaming with marine life on both sides of the island. Billed as a paradise for snorkelling and diving, I made the most of the activities on offer, joining pre-breakfast guided dives off the end of the jetty and swimming in amongst a rainbow-hued shoal of fish while trying to spot an elusive turtle.

© Mohamed Muha Green initiatives are in place to preserve the island's wild beauty

Despite being unsuccessful, I did see countess (friendly) sharks during my excursions, including on a glorious boat trip where I admired the multi-hued blue of the ocean as the sun dipped low over the horizon.

Armed with a snorkel and flippers loaned from the diving centre, I cooled off daily when the beating sun got too hot by safely exploring the underwater world close to the shore. And at night, hermit crabs lined the beaches as the waves lapped at my feet.

It's worth noting that OBLU NATURE Helengeli By Sentido is Green Globe certified, meaning sensitive handling of island ecosystems, sustainable drinking water solutions and supporting local communities, so you can rest easy knowing green initiatives are in place to preserve its wild beauty.

Water villa life at Helengeli

© Mohamed Muha The view from my Sunrise Water Villa was paradise on earth

Nothing will ever top the feeling of opening the doors onto my private pool in my newly-opened Sunrise Water Villa. Perfectly proportioned, the hut is one of 38 brand new Water Villas primed for peace and tranquillity, offering the quintessential luxury Maldives experience.

Whether it was watching the waves crash onto the reef as I basked in my plunge pool or listening to the wind whistling through the cracks in the wooden bathroom floor as I got ready for dinner, I was serenaded by the place's natural beauty 24/7.

I'm more of an intimate experience kind of traveller rather than a big luxury resort lover and felt OBLU NATURE Helengeli By Sentido has nailed the brief with the design of their four-star offering. The fresh look, with its calming neutral tones and pops of primary colours, is all about "barefoot luxury".

© Mohamed Muha The simple decor enhanced Helengeli's rugged charm rather than detracting from it

Simple and clean, it enhanced Helengeli's rugged charm rather than detracting from it, with nods to the island's wildlife and nautical touches running through the minimalist décor.

There are accommodation options to suit all tastes and needs, with 148 luxury villas and four private suites dotted across the island. A night in the Beachfront Villa, with its sumptuous outdoor show and private section of the shoreline, confirmed that island bliss isn't just limited to the water villa experience.

Relaxing in style

If water villa life wasn't relaxing enough, a visit to the ELE | NA spa sent me into a soporific trance thanks to its lily-filled pools surrounded by shaded daybeds. The green oasis on the edge of the island is the ideal spot for a late afternoon massage inspired by the five natural elements; wood, fire, earth, metal, and water.

© OBLU NATURE Helengeli By Sentido ELE | NA spa provided me with a seriously effective massage

A word of warning – the pressure was hard. But as I floated out from the spa, the tension in my shoulders and lower back was completely alleviated.

The slow pace of life on Helengeli was a welcome chance for me to fully switch off and unwind, enjoying leisurely morning strolls along the white sand beaches to solo cocktails at the quiet Adults' Only pool. No one was in a rush – and I certainly took my time exploring every corner it had to offer.

I was struck by how calm and quiet everything was as I combed the island, from the kind and courteous staff working tirelessly to make the resort tick to the low hum of guests relaxing in the communal spaces.

© Mohamed Muha Helen's pool bar was my destination of choice after a long hard day of lying by the pool - and what a view

There's also plenty on offer for families, including a kids' club, family-friendly excursions and a state-of-the-art gym and watersports if you're not a sunbathing all-day kind of holidaymaker.

Dining at Helengeli

A good dining experience can make or break a holiday, and from the moment I saw The Spice's buffet space, I knew it was going to be the former. The island's All Day Dining offering caters to all tastes, cuisines and spice levels, morning, noon and night. I'm not a particularly adventurous eater but the intriguing selection of homemade dishes soon had me sampling flavourful fish curries with buttery dosas for breakfast alongside the typical Western fare of pastries, pancakes and English breakfast options.

Hard to resist, the delicious dessert bar was a must after filling my plate every day, and if you have room post-lunch, the Hedhikaa Hut is the go-to spot for a refreshing coconut water or to sample special local snacks. Helen's pool bar was my destination of choice after a long hard day of lying by the pool, with nets hanging from the edge of the breezy ocean-facing structure offering the best sunset views.

© Mohamed Muha The ever-changing menu options at The Spice were impressive and flavourful

Other dining options included Just Grill, where I enjoyed the juiciest steak, chips and fresh vegetables washed down with light and fruity rose. My favourite restaurant on-site was Raga Route, specialising in progressive Indian Cuisine. I feasted on the most delicious three-course menu culminating in moreish cheesecake – and only wished I had room for more after drooling over the grilled prawns. As with every carefully curated aspect of Helengeli, the lagoon and sea-facing dining venues provide the ultimate way to be at one with nature, even during meal times.

My takeaway

The four-star resort is at the top of its game. Intimate and authentic, Helengeli is for low-key couples, chilled families and wildlife lovers in search of relaxation, without the pretentious fuss and frills other resorts offer.

© Mohamed Muha The walkable nature of the island was a huge bonus for me

Just 50 minutes by speedboat from the capital of Male, OBLU NATURE Helengeli By Sentido felt like an unexpected slice of paradise, seemingly untouched by the tourist trap.

DISCOVER: 14 best all-inclusive hotels with top reviews for 2024: Spain, Mexico, Greece & more

The walkable nature of the island was a huge bonus for me – and by the time my stay was up, I felt connected with nature in a way I don't think I've ever experienced during my travels. I only wish I could have stayed longer.

Guests can travel to OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO for 7-nights from £3,403.00 per person including flights with Kenwood Travel