Eco-luxury at Nova Maldives: A solar-powered paradise in the Indian Ocean

There's a reason why many people describe the Maldives as a 'once in a lifetime' kind of place. This archipelago of 1,192 coral islands, some so tiny they take just three minutes to lap on foot, offers an otherworldly beauty few destinations can compete with.

The Maldives has gained a reputation for being one of the most romantic places on earth, popular with honeymooners seeking a secluded dose of barefoot luxury.

In recent years, however, its ever-growing collection of island resorts has evolved to serve a diverse clientele. From families with young children to adventurous free divers and solo soul seekers, this Indian Ocean marvel shouldn't be reserved strictly for a post-nuptial escape.

Steps towards sustainability are thriving in the Maldives, too. Most hotels have their own marine conservation projects and coral farming programmes, with single-use plastic more or less non-existent in luxury resorts and renewable energy becoming commonplace.

I was more than ready to swap my chaotic London life for a week of calm at Nova Maldives, a pocket-sized paradise located in the South Ari Atoll which offers regular holistic wellness retreats focused on restoring the soul. The resort's island boasts a '100 per cent natural' ethos, is entirely solar-powered and sources fresh produce from a local hydro farm.

© Nova Maldives Nova Maldives is located in South Ari Atoll

From sunrise yoga sessions to swimming with sea turtles, here's everything I experienced on a five-night retreat at the resort.

Getting there

To my surprise, direct flights are commonplace from London Heathrow to Velana International Airport. We flew via Qatar Airways with a short layover in Doha on the way out but booked a direct flight upon our return.

The ten-hour journey from the UK is soon forgotten once you step onto your seaplane - the Maldives' favoured mode of transport to travel to the islands.

This postcard-perfect trip is unlike anything I have ever experienced before, with luminous turquoise waters pooling around sandy banks beneath you. I felt giddy with excitement at the view beneath me, and we hadn't even stepped onto land yet. The Nova team was exceptional at helping organise our seaplane transfers both to and from the resort, even when our return flight from Malé was due to leave before 9 am.

The resort's friendly Marketing Manager, Richard, even told me that seaplane pilots often stay at the resort before an off-peak early flight, removing any need for uncertainty and stress at the end of your stay.

Island living at Nova Maldives

Crystal clear waters, neon fish and vibrant blue skies welcomed us on our first morning at Nova - a welcome surprise after being concerned we had booked our trip during the peak of monsoon season. N.B. we had just one day of rain during our five-day trip, but showers tend to last just a few hours before clearing into beautiful skies.

Our water villa, perched on stilts over the tranquil turquoise waters, featured an elegant blend of modern design and Maldivian charm, with natural wood tones, airy interiors, and floor-to-ceiling windows that open up to uninterrupted ocean views.

© Nova Maldives I stayed in a water villa overlooking the Indian Ocean

I loved the spacious walk-in wardrobe, which came complete with a dressing table, illuminated mirror and dedicated suitcase storage.

The bathroom - my favourite room of the villa - was the ultimate zen-den for some out-of-office peace. Not only was it spacious and airy, but the private enclosed toilet, large rainfall shower, dual vanity sinks with illuminated round mirrors and the free-standing spacious bath offering uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean were exquisitely designed.

© Nova Maldives The spacious bathroom in our water villa was my favourite corner of the room

The bed was spacious and comfortable, dressed with crisp white linens and plush feather pillows.

I did find the décor in some places a little too 'corporate' for my liking, with the firm grey sofa, bright blue scatter cushions and angular desk space reminding me more of a business suite than a bohemian island escape.

© Nova Maldives Rooms at Nova Maldives are spacious and airy

That being said, the room still provided a tranquil space for my fiancé and me to rest and recuperate after a day of island exploring.

I started each morning doing sun salutations on the private deck, slipping into the sea afterwards for a post-yoga dip. Each night, the sound of waves crashing against the villa's stilts lulled me to a peaceful sleep. If you're someone who needs silence to sleep, you may prefer to book a land villa.

The perfect blend of relaxation and adventure

Water babies will be in their element at Nova Maldives. Snorkel equipment and daily non-motorised water sports is complimentary for the duration of your stay on an all-inclusive package, which includes paddle boards, windsurfing, kayaks and more.

© Nova Maldives Paddle boarding is complimentary as part of an all inclusive package

Each day, we would slip into the waters wearing our snorkel and fins and swim out to the resort's coral reef. Just moments from the shoreline we saw reef sharks, nurse sharks, manta rays, schools of colourful fish and even a solitary sea turtle who became a friendly face on our daily snorkel adventures.

I would argue that those with a fear of the ocean are wasted in the Maldives; particularly at a resort like Nova, which is one of the only places in the world where you can experience year-round whale shark and manta sightings.

The highlight of our trip was a thrilling whale shark excursion, booked through the resort's Aquaholics dive centre, in which a small group of Nova guests are taken on a private boat trip into the depths of the Indian Ocean in search of these gentle giants.

© Nova Maldives Snorkelling off the reef at Nova Maldives is one of the best water experiences I've ever had

As a keen eco-traveller, I'm always hyper-conscious of unethical animal tourism on my holidays, but our dive instructor reassured me that Nova never participates in practices where whale sharks (or other marine wildlife) are lured in with force feeding.

The resort takes marine conservation and wildlife welfare extremely seriously, so much so that we didn't get to see a whale shark during our three-hour excursion.

"It's never a guarantee you'll see one," explained our dive instructor, which made me feel at peace that these ocean creatures are not forcefully disturbed for the sake of an Instagram photograph.

© Shutterstock South Ari Atoll is one of the only places in the Maldives where whale sharks are present all year round

On rainy mornings, we would venture to the resort's Eskape Spa for some mindful morning movement. Nova offers a variety of complementary health and wellness activities, including yoga, water Zumba and guided reef snorkelling.

From 31 October to 7 November 2024, Dr. Xiang Jun Lim takes residency at Nova Maldives for a Traditional Chinese Medicine retreat. Guests looking for a truly restorative escape can expect Ayurveda, Yoga, Meditation, Reiki, and shamanism, as well as private acupuncture sessions and invigorating facials.

© Nova Maldives Rates at Nova during Dr Lim’s retreat for a beach villa start from £321/night on full board, water villa from £633.

Food, flavour and culture

The culinary philosophy at Nova Maldives revolves around sustainability, freshness, and a deep appreciation for the local culture. The resort’s main restaurant, Soul Kitchen, offers a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere and a varied buffet of beautifully prepared dishes.

The resort takes full advantage of its location in the Indian Ocean, offering an abundance of seafood that is as fresh as it gets. Locally caught fish, lobster, and prawns are key ingredients in many dishes, ensuring that each meal not only tastes exquisite but also supports the surrounding communities and minimises the resort’s carbon footprint.

For a more intimate and immersive dining experience, we loved Mizu - the resort’s speciality overwater teppanyaki restaurant. Our skilled chef-prepared meals with theatrical flair, grilling fresh ingredients right in front of us.

© Nova Maldives Mizu restaurant is one of the most beautiful places to dine

The menu highlights the best of Japanese cuisine, with a focus on seafood, perfectly grilled meats, and a selection of light, flavorful side dishes.

My fiancé and I agreed that while everything we ate during our five-day trip was of a high standard, very few dishes - with the exception of Mizu - were exceptional. I would argue it's difficult to capture the same culinary magic you experience abroad while on an all-inclusive resort; there is no stumbling across a local restaurant or being surprised by the vibrant flavours of street food vendors.

That being said, few places match the unrivalled solitude, friendly staff and magical atmosphere that Nova encapsulates. There is no need for the food to be the most memorable element of your trip when the rest of it is so spectacular.

For package deals at Nova Maldives, explore British Airways, TUI, and booking.com.

Alternatively, book direct at Nova Maldives. Don't miss the Summer of Soul offer available online for direct bookings, offering 45% off all stay packages, and 20% discount on all dining, plus daily complimentary yoga and watersport gears rental; as well as the Summer Long Stay deal with prices for all meal plans and room types slashed half.