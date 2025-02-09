Richard Gere, 75, and wife Alejandra, 41, look smitten at the 2025 Goya Awards: 'We are happier than ever'

Richard Gere, 75, and wife Alejandra Silva, 41, looked smitten as they walked the red carpet of the 2025 Goya Awards in Granada, Spain on Saturday night.

The Father of the Bride actor, who married his wife in 2018, looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo. Alejandra, meanwhile, stole the spotlight in a jewel-encrusted Armani Privé gown, complete with a ruffled tulle neckline, fishtail skirt and a sculpting bodice that highlighted her silhouette.

© WireImage Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva looked so loved up at the Goya Cinema Awards 2025

The Spanish publicist completed her sublime ensemble with black velvet sandals by Aquazzura, a Roger Vivier clutch and fine jewellery from the Serpenti collection by Bulgari.

The Hollywood power couple wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for photographs, a sign their recent relocation to Madrid has only brought them closer.

© WireImage The couple looked so in love

Speaking with Hola! on the red carpet, the Pretty Woman actor opened up about his life away from Los Angeles. "The best thing about being in Spain is seeing how happy my wife is. The people, the food and life are wonderful," he said. "We are happier than ever".

Alejandra, born in Galicia, is very clear about what made her fall in love with her Hollywood heartthrob husband.

© Andreas Rentz Alejandra Gere and Richard Gere are never shy about showing their happiness off in the spotlight

"We are like soul mates. We have the same values, one of the things that brought us together the most is our passion for activism," acknowledged Richard's wife, who points out that one of the reasons she moved to Madrid is to end homelessness.

"Our goal is that, within five years, no one will sleep on the street."

Richard and Alejandra's life in Spain

Last year, Richard opened up about his decision to relocate to Europe from the USA, a place he had called home for more than six decades.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year, the actor revealed that his family would be soaking up the Spanish lifestyle by Thanksgiving.

© Instagram The family-of-five have 'never been happier' in Spain

"My wife is Spanish, and she gave me about seven years here, so we're going to spend some years in Madrid with her family," he said on the show. "Our kids are bilingual, so they're going to flourish there," he added, speaking of his two youngest sons, Alexander, five, and James, four, whom he shares with his wife.

Richard is also a doting stepfather to Alejandra's eldest son, 11-year-old Albert, and the father of another older son, Homer, 25, from his marriage with model Carey Lowell.

© Instagram Richard is raising his young family in Spain

He shared that this chapter of his life was "top of the top" and that he was looking forward to the international move.

"I love my wife. She's incredible, a great mother. The kids are healthy, happy," he said.