Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's $80 million move will leave fans lost for words

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have treated themselves to an $80 million jet – but when your net worth is $194.9 billion, the jet is a drop in the ocean.

The pair bought the jet earlier in 2024; the Gulfstream G700 is known for its impressive speed capabilities, reaching over a thousand kilometers per hour, 92.5 percent closer to the speed of sound.

Inside the jet, there are four distinct living areas – a primary bedroom suite, as well as a dining room with high-end kitchen, bathrooms, lounge with leather seats, and crew area. It seats 13 passengers, with room for eight to sleep, with the luxurious leather seats turning into ergonomic beds.

Jeff, one of the richest men in the world, reportedly also owns two predecessor models of the G700 — the Gulfstream G650 and a Pilatus PC-24.

Reps for the former Amazon boss insist that he uses sustainable aviation fuel for his travels and pays for carbon offsets, which fund projects that reduce greenhouse gas pollution, and claim to cancel out carbon emissions generated by private trips.

© Getty Images Lauren and Jeff Bezos have large portfolio of homes and jets

Lauren and Jeff were spotted arriving in the jet at Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles, landing in the City of Angels for a double date with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble at Santa Monica favorite Giorgio Baldi.

Jeff and Lauren also have an extensive global property portfolio which includes a $68 million Florida mansion, a New York property overlooking Madison Square Park and a ranch in Texas.

© ROSS Jeff Bezos taking pictured of his fiance Lauren Sanchez in her black bikini as the couple relaxes on their 127m sailing yacht KORU

They spend most of their year however on his $500million yacht, Koru, the world's biggest sailing yacht. The 417-foot vessel was made in 2021 in the Netherlands, and has three 229-foot masts and a helicopter landing pad. It also promises to be one of the most eco-friendlywith Oceanco claiming it can cross the Atlantic without burning any fossil fuel.

It can sleep up to 18 passengers, and there are two on-deck pools, an outdoor dining area and a hot tub while inside there is a cinema and various meeting rooms. Famously, the yacht also features an elaborate figurehead made of polished wood which many believe was modeled off of Jeff's fiancee Lauren.

However, Lauren debunked the claims in an interview with Vogue in 2023, confirming the statue is a replica of Freyja, the Norse goddess of love, fertility, war, and gold.